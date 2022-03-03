Pamela Anderson setting the record straight with new Netflix doc after Pam & Tommy

Pamela Anderson is getting the chance to tell her true and authentic story in a new documentary. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Move over Hulu, there’s another streaming service in town, and it’s ready to show the real story of Pamela Anderson.

Netflix officially announced on Wednesday that it would be releasing a documentary on the Baywatch actress after having been in the making for several years.

The announcement comes one month after Pam & Tommy premiered

Pam & Tommy, the biopic series based on Playboy model Pamela Anderson and her former Motley Crüe husband Tommy Lee, premiered on February 2 on Hulu.

The series primarily focuses on the couple’s whirlwind marriage of three years and how their stolen honeymoon sex tape ruined Anderson’s career. Although the series is based on true events of the couple’s marriage, specific scenarios have notably been dramatized for the sake of TV.

In the Hulu depiction of their story, Lee is played by actor Sebastian Stan, and Lily James plays Anderson. However, in Netflix’s documentary, Anderson will be the one to tell her own story.

In the announcement, Netflix wrote, “Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary. The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey.”

She finished off the Netflix logo-stamped note with her signed name and a red-lipped kiss print.

Pamela Anderson had no involvment or feedback on Pam & Tommy

Pamela Anderson has yet to comment on her own public platforms about the series based on her and Tommy Lee’s stolen and leaked sex tape, even as it heads into its final episodes on the popular streaming service.

However, according to reports made by The Sun, Anderson said she had never heard of the show’s leading actors, Sebastian and Lily. The reports claimed Anderson labeled the series as a “joke” and a “cheap knockoff” and said she never had any intention to watch it.

An insider also told People magazine that the series felt like “re-opening an old wound” for Anderson, as it revisited a traumatic time in the model’s life and career. “Pamela deserves a level of respect. She’s a human being and a mom. There’s a sense of hypocrisy about it. It’s her life and she should have the decision [as to] whether it’s turned into a commodity for public consumption,” the inside source stated.

Although actress Lily James attempted to reach out to Anderson before filming the series and portraying her story, she was left with no response from Anderson herself. “I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different,” the Cinderella star said to Net-A-Porter before the series aired. “My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically.”

Fans are interested to see Pamela Anderson’s version of her truth

After the release of Pam & Tommy, people have showcased their curiosity over how different her documentary will be to the series defined as “The Greatest Love Story Ever Sold.” Many fans of Anderson have shown their excitement for her to be able to tell her story from behind the eyes that actually lived it.

One user defended Anderson by writing, “THIS is the one y’all should be watching. Not that Pam and Tommy bullsh**t.”

Other Twitter user Rachael agreed, saying, “Good for her. Telling her story HER way. This woman has been exploited in so many ways over the years. She deserves to speak on her own life on her own terms.

While many stood up to defend Anderson’s right to tell her story, others were simply curious as to whether or not she will even mention the Hulu series. “Curious if it’ll mention pam and tommy, and what pam’s real opinion on it is,” @sebstansbabe replied.

As of now, Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for the new documentary.