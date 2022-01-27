Lily James rocked a cut-out dress and blazer combo at Pam and Tommy premiere

Lily James wore two cut-out pieces at the Pam and Tommy premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

English actor Lily James was turning heads at the premiere of her upcoming miniseries Pam and Tommy. She wore two cut-out pieces, a pink dress, and a blazer.

James, best known for her roles in Cinderella, Baby Driver, and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, will be playing Baywatch’s Pamela Anderson in the upcoming series. It will document her tumultuous experience following the leak of her sex tape with Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

Lily James wore pink and silver outfit at premiere

James dazzled at the premiere of Pam and Tommy, wearing a Versace outfit that complimented her hourglass figure. The top of her outfit was a light pink satin blazer. It had a belt to cinch the waist. However, it wasn’t a traditional blazer. Once moving past the padded shoulders and collar, it turned into a strappy, cut-out piece.

After stripping off the designer blazer, James revealed a sparkly silver dress (with just as many cut-outs). The top of the mini dress was practically a bikini top, decorated with thick sparkly straps and a corset bodice to connect it to the matching lower half of the ensemble.

The outfit was accessorized with strappy silver heels.

James shared her outfit on her Instagram account, but not before the Pam and Tommy Instagram account, and her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray shared the snaps.

James wrote, “@pamandtommyonhulu 2nd Feb. @versace this outfit is everything I could wish for and a whole lot more.” She went on to thank her stylist and hair-and-makeup team, “@rebeccacorbinmurray @ninapark @officialdanilohair thank you so much, lucky to have you.”

Posing beside James on the red carpet was her Pam and Tommy costar Sebastian Stan. Taking on the male lead, Stan will be playing rocker Tommy Lee. He wore a light gray suit, with a blue-ish hue, to the premiere.

Lily James opened up about playing Pamela Anderson in series

During press for this upcoming Hulu original, James has spoken about tapping into her Pamela Anderson character which she called “liberating”. In an interview with Porter, the 32-year-old actor said, “I’ve never worked so hard. I read the books [Anderson] has written, I read her poetry, I can parrot along to all her interviews.”

“And then, of course, there was the physical transformation. Slowly, our incredible team found a balance where I resembled Pamela but also felt like I could act through it,” she added, sharing that the process took about our hours.

James continued to gush, “I’ve never done anything where I look very different from myself before. And I’d really like to continue in this vein, because I felt there was something very freeing and liberating in it. There was a bravery that came from that. A courage that came from… disappearing.”

Pam & Tommy will premiere February 2 on Hulu.