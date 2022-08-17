Paige VanZant reveals ‘fight is off’ for BKFC in heated updates

An additional message from Paige VanZant, written in the Apple Notes app, arrived on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, indicating that it wasn’t her team that pulled her from the fight.
“I did not pull from my fight!!!! I was pulled! I am pissed off and heartbroken! I worked my f***ing a** off to be pulled a week before I am supposed to compete!!!!!”
Sign up for our newsletter!
“This is out of my control!!! I went an entire camp and weight cut to be pulled a week out!!!!” she wrote in all caps in her post’s caption.
VanZant, who was clearly upset over the decision, shut comments off on her latest Instagram post. As of this writing, nearly 4,000 Likes had arrived in reaction to the news.
VanZant to headline October event
According to MMA Junkie, although the Paige VanZant vs. Charisa Sigala fight was pulled from the BKFC card, it will be booked for a future date. The two women will reportedly headline BKFC’s event scheduled for October 15.
VanZant was seeking her first win since she signed with BKFC in 2020. She’s currently 0-2 in the promotion, with two losses occurring last year.
Her first loss arrived via unanimous decision to Britain Hart in February 2021 at BKFC Knucklemania in Miami, Florida. VanZant’s second loss was also via unanimous decision and arrived in July 2021 at BKFC 19 in Tampa, Florida.
Since leaving UFC, VanZant also started a career in professional wrestling. She signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and made her in-ring debut in Las Vegas, Nevada, at this past May’s Double or Nothing event.
VanZant’s AEW record is 1-0 so far, as she recorded a win in a mixed trios match, teaming with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page to defeat the team of Tay Conti, Sammy Guevara, and Frankie Kazarian.