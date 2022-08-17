Paige VanZant reveals ‘fight is off’ for BKFC in heated updates

Paige VanZant revealed her BKFC 27 fight is off. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/gotpap/starmaxinc.com

Mixed martial arts star Paige VanZant shared a difficult update on social media, indicating that her upcoming fight is off for Bare Knuckle Fight Championship (BKFC).

VanZant was scheduled to compete against Charisa Sigala as part of this Saturday’s BKFC 27 event set for London, England.

The bout was set to be VanZant’s third fight since signing with the promotion several years ago.

However, on Tuesday, she revealed on her official Instagram that she got pulled from the fight and is “heartbroken” after how much she prepared for the matchup.

“My fight is off,” VanZant shared in an all-text Instagram post. “This is not from me or my team. I was beyond ready and excited to fight. Hope to have news soon.”

“Heartbroken,” she wrote in all capital letters at the close of her IG post’s text.