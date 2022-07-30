AEW’s Tay Conti flaunts booty in Bang Energy thirst traps

Tay Conti appears in an episode of the All Elite Wrestling show, AEW Dark. Pic credit: All Elite Wrestling/YouTube

All Elite Wrestling star Tay Conti continues to entice fans with various thirst traps she springs on her social media. For her latest scorching hot content, she played up that thirst concept, giving Bang Energy a boost and her fans a show.

Conti, real name Taynara Melo de Carvalho, shared a new video with her followers, displaying her bikini booty as she wore revealing black bikini bottoms with rainbow sides.

She rocks a light pink top to show off her midsection, and some sweet purple and white Nike kicks with yellow-gold swooshes. Conti capped off her look by wearing a black choker necklace and hoop earrings.

In the fun clip, the 27-year-old wrestling star struts her stuff in the skimpy outfit while holding a can of a Bang Energy drink. Conti walks down a path and over a small bridge, giving a spin before she continues on her way. She eventually cracks open the can and drinks up.

The video then shifts to her leaving home in a brand new outfit, consisting of short cutoff denim shorts and a black top featuring splashes of purple, yellow, red, and orange flames.

Conti also sports a small, adorable Spongebob backpack, as the video gives a backside view while she walks down the street. The footage reveals Conti wearing a pair of expensive Gucci 77 high tops as part of the outfit.

More energy drink is part of the plan, as another scene has Conti playing on a basketball court in tiny black workout shorts with a light purple zippered sweatshirt top.

The video closes as she’s at the airport traveling, possibly for an upcoming AEW show with her fiance, Sammy Guevara. Conti smiles and waves to the camera, wearing maroon leggings and a white hoodie. As she waves bye, she’s holding another can of VOOZ to continue with the promotional effort.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“As you can see VOOZ energy is always with me,” she says in her caption, giving the drink makers a tag.

The AEW star also sizzled in tight red leggings

Tay’s promotional post arrived a few days after she flaunted her backside in a gym look, wearing tight red leggings as she got in a workout.

She initially shared a selfie with a rear-view pose, then released a video for her fans showing her heading to the gym and doing various stretches.

With upbeat background music, the video shows the wrestling star performing various stretches on the floor and using a large exercise ball to assist.

Conti also has some fun as she smiles, flips her hair, and spins around before entering the gym. In another scene, she playfully dribbles the exercise ball basketball-style before her stretching.

While her booty was once again a focus, she also was in promotion mode for Vooz in the video. Several parts of the footage show Tay cracking open a can, and sipping some of the energy drink.

Tay Conti lists herself as Bang Energy Elite athlete

Based on Conti’s official Instagram bio, she’s a Bang Energy athlete, giving her plenty of reason to promote their energy-boosting drinks. Based on her video clips, she may be a great spokesperson for them, showing plenty of energy and excitement.

In her video, the hyped-up AEW star is drinking VOOZ Hydration Sensation Blackberry Blitz, which the official website indicates is “a delicious rush of hydration” and caffeine free. It’s one of just three caffeine-free drinks listed amongst their products.

According to details on the Bang Energy website, Jack Owoc is CEO, CSO (Chief Scientific Officer), and founder of Bang Energy, a company he started in 1993.

Owoc mentions his mission was to provide high-quality nutritional supplements backed by scientific research. Other products created by the company include Redline Xtreme®, Protein Rush®, Bang®, and Redline Black Diamond™.

Per the website, Bang products are currently sold in 37 countries. People interested in trying Bang drinks in the United States will likely find them at CVS, Circle K, Quik Trip, 7-Eleven, Ralph’s, Target, Walmart, and Chevron outlets.

Tay appeared in a six-person mixed tag match at AEW Double or Nothing this past May, losing to a trios team headed up by new AEW star Paige VanZant.

Fans are waiting to see the energetic Tay Conti return to the ring, as she’s part of the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS) along with stable leader Chris Jericho, friend Anna Jay, and Tay’s fiance, Sammy Guevara.

AEW airs Wednesdays and Fridays at 8/7c on TNT.