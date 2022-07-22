Paige VanZant in skimpy bikini for steamy jungle scenes with husband

BKFC and AEW star Paige VanZant has no shortage of racy content on her social media. Pic credit: @paigevanzant/Instagram

Paige VanZant and her husband continue to put on a show for fans and followers as they reveal some more of the steamy action from their recent jungle photoshoot.

Both are known in mixed martial arts, as they formerly worked with UFC. VanZant is now in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) with a fight on the way, while her husband, Austin Vanderford, fights for Bellator MMA.

The couple enjoys lots of time together when they’re not training, and they teased some of their explicit fun as VanZant posed bent over a thick fallen tree, with Austin seated right behind her.

VanZant’s IG post arrived as her latest suggestive set of pictures to guide fans and followers to her exclusive content website, where there may be even racier images.

It was one of many posts she’s shared from the jungle shoot. Others arrived within the past month featuring the BKFC star by herself or her husband pressed against her.

VanZant, among the newest MMA stars to join professional wrestling, also showed her fans that she and her husband aren’t your “average couple.”

Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford enjoy jungle photoshoot

A series of five photos shared by Paige VanZant on her Instagram Thursday feature her wearing a skimpy orange or yellow bikini with hubby Austin Vanderford shirtless in white pants, sporting a pair of dark shades and a necklace.

Each photo seems to get steamier with one of Vanderford’s hands on his wife’s hip and the other holding the back of her neck. In a fourth pic, he’s grabbing her hair and pushing her head down against the tree.

VanZant’s caption only provided the coordinates, “39.7596° N, 121.6219° W,” for fans to plug into their GPS and find the jungle location.

Putting those coordinates into a Google search brings up the town Paradise, California, which may have been the spot the duo posed for their latest racy content.

VanZant shares ‘not your average couple’ video

With a following of over 3.2 million on Instagram, Paige VanZant leverages that following to generate attention for various promotions and her exclusive content website, PaigeFanZant.

The jungle photos with Austin Vanderford were the latest of many she’s shared from the jungle setting. In addition, she uploaded a TikTok video featuring herself and Austin, which she reshared to her Instagram page.

“We’re not your average couple,” the caption said, with the video including more racy scenes from the jungle as the two showed off some steamy PDA and sizzling images.

The montage is set to A Day to Remember’s The Downfall Of Us All. It also included footage of VanZant and Vanderford training and competing in fights, which is where they devote time when not having fun with one another.

VanZant will have her next fight on August 20, as she does battle in BKFC against Charisa Sigala in London. It’s VanZant’s third fight since signing with the company in 2020, after declining an offer with Bellator, where her husband fights. She’s also hoping to pick up her first win with the company, as she’s currently 0-2.

Ahead of Paige VanZant’s next fight, her husband will fight Anthony Adams on August 12 at Bellator 284. Vanderford will try to rebound from his loss this past February to Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 275.