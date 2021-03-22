Videos Netflix Superheroes Star Wars The Walking Dead The Witcher Game of Thrones NCIS One Chicago Grey's Anatomy Outlander This Is Us Riverdale The Curse of Oak Island
Orlando Bloom says he doesn’t get ‘enough sex’ with fiancée Katy Perry


Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry
Orlando Bloom discusses his sex life with Katy Perry.

Life isn’t all coming up in roses for Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry these days.

The Lord of the Rings star, 44, and his American Idol judge fiancée, 36, welcomed daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020 and Bloom admitted recently that he wished the couple had more sex than they currently are enjoying together.

“Not enough”

In an interview with The Guardian, Bloom opened up about his relationship with Perry, whom he proposed to on Valentine’s Day in 2019, and discussed what life has been like since the birth of their daughter.

When asked how much sex the couple was having Bloom replied, “Not enough – we just had a baby though.”

Bloom and Perry met in 2016 and Perry shared the details about the spontaneous meeting in a 2019 interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

“Actually, In-N-Out plays a big role in my life. We bonded over an In-N-Out burger about three years [ago] at the Golden Globes. He stole one off of my table. I was sitting with Denzel Washington and he took it and I was like, ‘Wait, who – oh, you’re so hot! Fine, take it.’ And then I saw him at a party, and I was like, ‘How are those onions resting on your molars?” she told Kimmel.

A romantic proposal

Perry shared more information with Capitol Breakfast on the romantic proposal Bloom planned out for her.

“It was Valentine’s Day and I had to work that day and I just remember meeting him at dinner at this place, at this Italian restaurant. Because when I get, like, a pass I just want to stuff my face with pasta and so I get there and he’s, like, clean-shaven, he’s not wearing tennis shoes and I’m like ‘oh something is going down” the Roar singer said.

“He must have been so nervous – actually he was, he was going like this [taking deep breaths] – and then I thought I was going somewhere and I wasn’t and then I got on a helicopter and he asked me to marry him and we landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you have ever seen. It’s like, you know when Kanye does that for Kim and you’re like ‘oh my god?’ I was like ‘oh my god’.”

Perry is currently continuing her role as a judge on American Idol, along with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

