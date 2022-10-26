Orlando Bloom gushes over Katy Perry in birthday tribute, ex Miranda Kerr reacts

Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr at separate red-carpet events. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Orlando Bloom celebrates his relationship with Katy Perry in a birthday tribute as his ex-partner Mirada Kerr chimes in.

Katy and Orlando reportedly met at a Golden Globes after-party in 2016 and began dating shortly after.

The couple broke up a year later but reconciled in 2018 and have been going strong ever since. They have since become engaged in 2019 and welcomed a child together in August 2020.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star shared an adorable selfie of the pair to mark Katy turning 38.

The 45-year-old British actor celebrated their relationship, revealing that his fiancé always keeps a smile on his face.

In the caption, Orlando wrote a heart-warming tribute, “Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I’m reminded that on this journey together and whatever the weather I’m always smiling 🎂❤️🎉”

Supermodel Miranda Kerr was married to Orlando for three years, and they divorced in 2013. The former couple shares an 11-year-old son Flynn.

She showed love to the couple by commenting with three heart emojis in the IG comment section, and Katy also replied to his message by writing, “Love you to Pluto and back.”

Pic credit: @orlandobloom/Instagram

Miranda’s co-parenting relationship with Orlando blossomed over the years, and she even became friends with Katy.

Miranda, who is currently married to Snap Inc. co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel, welcomed two more children with the billionaire.

Katy and Miranda went on an Instagram Live session last year and bonded over motherhood. The pair have gushed about each other over the years and have supported their respective careers.

In a recent interview, the supermodel said she is grateful that her ex-husband has found love because happy parents are beneficial to their son.

In addition, she revealed that their joint decision to put their son first helped aid their amicable split.

“When we separated, the most important thing we decided we could do is that when we make a decision, we ask, ‘is this in the best interest of our child?’ We will be family no matter what,” she said.

Katy Perry shares sweet tribute to family with a birthday photo

The Fireworks singer shared a touching photo with her fiancé and their 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom to commemorate her birthday.

She posted a photo of the trio putting their hands on top of one another with the following caption:

“every time i blow a candle out i always wish for you. 38 and grateful ♥️🎂,” she wrote.

The couple decided to protect their child’s privacy and don’t post photos of their daughter. However, the pair frequently show love to each other on social media.