Orlando Bloom shows off massive gains, ripped physique for gym trip

Orlando Bloom is shredded at 45 from hitting the gym. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Orlando Bloom stole the hearts of fans everywhere with his dashing looks for his role as Legolas in The Lord of the Rings series and again as Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean.

His dashing good looks haven’t faded as the star turned 45 this year, and he seems to have more muscles than ever.

Orlando is currently soaking up the heat in Australia with co-stars, including Pete Davidson, on the set of the upcoming comedy film, Wizards!

While filming, Orlando has been sharing some Instagram updates regarding his workouts, fitness, and even the Australian wildlife.

The actor has always been rather fit and seems to keep in shape for his various roles, and he’s only becoming more fit with age.

Fortunately for those who still want to see updates of the famous actor, he frequently shares gym and body updates on social media.

Orlando Bloom flaunts fit and ripped body for the gym

In recent behind-the-scenes snaps, Orlando looked more built than ever and nowhere near 45 as he made another trip to the gym.

However, he also shares clips of his fitness journey on Instagram for his 6.1 million followers.

When he isn’t working out in the gym or on set, Orlando has been enjoying time in Australia, learning about the wildlife and keeping things clean.

Some may consider him a triple threat: Athlete, actor, and activist.

Katy Perry wants more kids with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry recently revealed to People magazine that she’s a planner and seems to be planning for more children. Katy and Orlando welcomed Daisy Dove in August 2020, and Orlando is the father of his 11-year-old son Flynn from his marriage with Miranda Kerr.

Katy has loved parenting their daughter with Orlando despite the challenges of keeping their child out of the spotlight and protected from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katy revealed, “It was just such an interesting thing having a child during COVID because everything paused besides that. I love the experience I’m having with my daughter now.”

When it comes to adding more children, she noted, “We’ll see,” but added, “Hopefully in the future.”

She also confirmed that Orlando does a great job helping out, and they both can focus on their career and parenting at the same time.

“We do this funny thing where I go and visit him for a month while he’s making a movie, and then when he’s not making a movie, he kind of takes charge on being number one parent. Then I go and do all my business stuff, so we really are just tapping each other in and out.”