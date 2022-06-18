Miranda Kerr in cut-out dress, talks co-parenting with Orlando Bloom and bond with Katy Perry

Miranda Kerr stunned on the cover of LVR magazine and talked about her relationship with ex-husband Orlando Bloom. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Miranda Kerr looked absolutely radiant in a pale blue cut-out dress on the cover of Luisa Via Roma’s magazine, LVR, and talked about her relationship with ex-husband Orlando Bloom and his wife, singer Katy Perry.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel posed in an array of outfits in the article, but her most stunning was the cut-out dress which laced up in the back, paired with a long, black jacket that she held around her waist, and nude heels.

Miranda posed in multiple outfits for the LVR photoshoot

Miranda posted multiple photos from the shoot to her Instagram, and also shared an outfit in which she wore long black boots, an oversized black jacket, and a light blue patterned skirt. Miranda tagged all the people who styled her at the shoot and thanked the magazine.

In a second Instagram post with pictures from the magazine feature, Miranda stunned her more than 13 million Instagram followers in a pale pink, long skirt, with a matching crop top and purple boots that covered her entire leg.

In the next photo, Miranda gave her followers another treat, posing in a simple black sweater dress with her hair in a tight bun, and a red lip to top off the look.

Miranda kept her hair and makeup the same in another picture in which she wore black leather leggings with tall black boots and a beige blazer.

Miranda clearly tried on a lot of outfits for the shoot, posting a third carousel with a slew of other outfits including an ethereal white dress.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Miranda and Orlando enjoy a mature co-parenting relationship

Miranda talked about her relationship with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, and her apparently very close relationship with Katy Perry.

Miranda and her husband, Snap Inc. co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel, are so close to the pair that they all go on vacation together and were seated next to each other at the dinner celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

Miranda and Orlando share a son Flynn, 11, whom they welcomed just a couple of years before announcing they were getting a divorce.

Miranda told the publication, “I adore Katy and am grateful Orlando found someone he is happy with. Now Flynn has four happy parents who get along. When we separated, the most important thing we decided we could do is that when we make a decision, we ask, ‘is this in the best interest of our child?’ We will be family no matter what.”

Clearly, Miranda and her blended family are being mature about the situation for the good of their son.