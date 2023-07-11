One Tree Hill star Bethany Joy Lenz reveals she used to be in a cult

One Tree Hill star Bethany Joy Lenz made a shocking revelation during the Drama Queens podcast with co-stars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton.

The actress revealed that she had been part of a cult for 10 years in yesterday’s podcast episode, though she did not say which cult she was part of.

One thing is certain though: Bethany will share her story when the time is right.

“It would be a really valuable experience to write about, and the recovery — 10 years of recovery after that. So there’s a lot to tell,” she said. “But yeah, the pressure of getting it right and everything having to be exactly real and all the people that are involved.”

Plus, there could be some legal ramifications that she’s unsure about.

“Also, I don’t know how much I can say because there are still people and legal things in place that make it more complicated for the timing of that,” Bethany added. “But I do write. I write all the time.”

When will Bethany Joy Lenz tell her cult story?

Bethany isn’t sure when she’ll tell her story, but she knows that she wants to release a book about her experience one day.

However, she admitted it’s hard to sit down and get organized due to her ADHD.

“I have lots of essays and lots of chapters and things,” Bethany said. “But to really commit to putting it all together, I would love to write about my experience.”

Hopefully, the actress and singer can get everything organized and publish her essays and chapters one day, so fans can learn all about her experience and what happened.

For now, though, the mystery remains: which cult was Bethany part of?

What cult did Bethany Joy Lenz join for 10 years?

Bethany hasn’t announced which group she was part of yet, but there are a handful of groups that were increasingly popular in the 2000s and 2010s and some that are more popular among celebrities than others.

The Nxivm cult gained a lot of media attention in recent years as its leaders and some members were charged and brought to justice for their actions while being part of the group.

There’s also Hillsong, a church group focused on bringing people together and unifying everyone as one, supposedly. However, this group has faced legal issues as well.

One of the most popular celebrity cults is the church of Scientology. Celebrities like Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes have been involved in this group, and it seems to attract more celebrities than others.

For now, we will have to wait and see if Bethany reveals more information about her decade of cult involvement and exactly which cult she was part of, and how she got there.

To listen to the entire Drama Queens podcast, click here.