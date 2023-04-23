Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis show off amicable co-parenting relationship

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis put on a united front as they cheered on their son during a soccer game.

The former Hollywood couple split nearly three years ago and are yet to reach an agreement regarding the co-parenting of their two children, son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6.

Jason and Olivia were pictured in casual clothing in Los Angeles, where their son had a game.

Last week, the former couple was seen at one of their son’s soccer games and were photographed exchanging pleasantries and smiling.

In this week’s soccer game, Wilde wore a white tank top, dark sunglasses, and a sun hat.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Ted Lasso star wore blue cargo shorts, red sneakers, and a grey hoody, which he accessorized with sunglasses and a trucker hat.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis at their son’s soccer game in Los Angeles. Pic credit: Terma,SL / BACKGRID

Despite the amicable show, the pair have not come to an agreement regarding child support to avoid a court battle.

Olivia Wilde claimed Jason Sudeikis is not paying child support for their children

While Olivia and Jason are coming together for the sake of their children, the pair are still battling it out in court.

Earlier this month, Olivia claimed that her ex is not paying her child support in court documents.

Per documents obtained by The Blast, the actress said that she requested through her attorneys that they agree to an “interim support amount” to avoid further legal action.

The actress, through court documents, wrote in a declaration, “While Jason and I have been splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition, I have been bearing 100% of the costs of the children’s care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities, and transportation costs.”

Wilde claims that she wants child support so she can provide a lifestyle for her children that corresponds to Jason’s standard of living.

She also asked that Jason pay her legal fees due to his “significantly superior” wealth and his counsel’s “egregious, unnecessary, and aggressive conduct.” Olivia asked for $500,000 in legal fees.

Olvia Wilde breaks down income and spending $4,000 per month on laundry

Although the actress claimed in court documents that Jason makes significantly more money than her, she doesn’t know his exact income.

The House star claimed she would need $100,000 to pay forensic accountants to help identify how much money her ex earns.

She also broke down her own income, telling the court she makes about $40,000 a month in salary and $60,000 from Wilde Company income and rental income.

The actor revealed she has $645,187 in bank accounts and over $10 million in other assets.

However, her monthly expenses are about $107,000, which include $60,000 in rent/mortgage and $4,000 on laundry and cleaning expenses.