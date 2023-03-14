2022 was a long year for Olivia Wilde, who experienced highs and lows in her professional and personal life.

The House actress released her highly-anticipated directorial efforts in Don’t Worry Darling, the film where she met ex-boyfriend Harry Styles.

In addition, Olivia had ups and down with her estranged fiance Jason Sudeikis, who has served on the stage of CinemaCon.

Things have seemingly calmed down on the homefront, which meant it was time for Olivia to let loose with her colleagues.

While Olivia skipped the 95th annual Academy Awards, she didn’t miss the party of the year: the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Other attendees at the event included Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Kaia Gerber, Emma Roberts, and Hilary Duff.

Paparazzi caught the mother of two with dewy skin, seemingly having enjoyed quite a night.

Olivia Wilde enjoys a late night at Vanity Fair Oscars party

Olivia rocked an asymmetrical-sleeved white gown by Gabriela Hearst. The white sleeve ran down one arm and wrapped around her waist, cascading to the ground.

She made a bold statement with a leather undergarment top for bold mermaid vibes; the top was the clear star of the racy ensemble.

The OC alum had a sporty smoky eye, appearing bleary-eyed from a distance.

Olivia’s light brown tresses had a center part and loose waves — likely due to a lot of dancing.

The actress accessorized with a silver chain necklace and dangly silver earrings.

Olivia Wilde left little to the imagination in a leather top after a sweaty night out at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscar party. Pic credit: ShotbyNYP/ BACKGRID

Fans may wonder how to get Olivia’s glow. As a beauty ambassador, her makeup products are attainable for the masses.