Olivia Wilde rocks glossy hair and dramatic eyeliner. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Olivia Wilde wowed in a plunging black dress.

The dress had a large puffed skirt bottom and a waist-hugging top, showing off her amazing physique.

The actress paired the look with black heels, a small clutch bag, and black round sunglasses.

From rocking pantsuits to luxury bra looks, Olivia Wilde has an incredible fashion sense.

A few days ago, her former nanny released several damaging accusations against Olivia and her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis.

But it doesn’t seem like those allegations are breaking her stride.

Olivia Wilde heads out in an all-black look. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Olivia Wilde’s Vogue shoot

Earlier, Olivia Wilde did a cover shoot with none other than Vogue magazine for their January 2022 issue. And she did not disappoint.

She showed off four of the glam looks from the photo shoot with her 4.2 million fans.

In the first look, the actress posed in a neon yellow bralette top with a matching textured skirt.

Next, Olivia went western-chic in a bejeweled harness top over a black bralette. She paired it with floral patterned coral pants.

The third outfit was a one-shoulder black and white maxi dress with a long train and a pair of black heels.

The last look was a tight patented leather black dress with a pair of black sunglasses.

For the Vogue cover, Olivia’s pictures were taken by the legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz, known for her popular photos of John Lennon and Miley Cyrus.

Olivia’s former nanny, who cared for both of her small children, came forward with several exposing accusations against Olivia Wilde.

One comment even alleged that Jason Sudeikis once threw himself under her car in an attempt to stop the actress from going to her new boyfriend, Harry Styles.

In a combined statement with her ex-husband, they released a message with People Magazine that said:

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple said. “Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends, and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

The nanny has decided to have her identity hidden from the public.

Olivia’s star-studded film Don’t Worry Darling is still available in theatres. Her next project is Babylon.