Offset reacts to Takeoff’s death

The late rap legend Takeoff pictured at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Offset has broken his silence following the tragic death of his Migos bandmate and cousin, Takeoff, with a symbolic gesture.

The trio of Atlanta-based rap artists— Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff dominated Hip Hop for over a decade, gaining attention with their hit single Versace before getting mainstream in 2016 with their No.1 Billboard 100 hit, Bad and Boujee.

However, earlier this year, the group split up without releasing a statement. Offset left due to an issue Quavo claimed in an interview was about “loyalty,” with the late Takeoff chiming in that they would “always be family.”

Quavo and Takeoff launched the duo Unc and Phew (short for uncle and nephew) and released an album, Only Built for Infinity Links, last month.

Takeoff was killed in a bowling alley altercation in Houston, with his label releasing a statement that he was struck by stray bullets.

It is unclear where Offset and Takeoff’s relationship was at the time of his death, but the 30-year-old rapper is mourning.

In response to Takeoff’s death, Offset changed his Twitter cover photo to a picture of his late cousin and canceled a scheduled event.

Without releasing a statement, Offset also changed his Instagram photo to memorialize the late rap superstar.

The medical examiner reveals Takeoff’s cause of death

The 28-year-old lyricist was shot multiple times with gunshot wounds to his head and torso causing his death, per TMZ.

A video of a heated debate surfaced before the gunshots rang out. Quavo was seen arguing with someone off camera, although Takeoff did not appear to be involved, according to the video and multiple eyewitnesses.

A statement from Migos record label Quality Control Music says the slain rapper was gunned down by a stray bullet.

There would be no Migos without Takeoff

As hip-hop mourns the loss of one of the most talented rappers, it has resurfaced that he was responsible for bringing the group together.

Takeoff convinced his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset, who focused on sports, to join him and form a rap group.

Speaking with N.O.R.E. on the Drink Champs podcast, the host praised Takeoff’s effort in the duo’s recent album.

The late rap superstar opened up about his ambition and receiving respect while he is still alive rather than after death.

“Give me my flowers. I don’t want them when I ain’t here.” 💔🕊️



RIP Takeoff pic.twitter.com/kvdvkLIqjK — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 1, 2022

“Enough is enough,” he said. “I’m chill, I’m laid-back, but it’s time to pop it. It’s time to give me my flowers. I don’t want them to lay down when I ain’t here, I want them right now.”