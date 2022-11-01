Migos rapper Takeoff shot dead at 28 in Houston

Late Hip-Hop star Takeoff pictured at the 2019 ESPY Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Migos rap sensation Takeoff has been shot dead in Houston, leaving fans in shock.

After hours of rumors, it was confirmed that the rapper was the victim of the shooting.

Footage and photos have emerged of what appears to be the aftermath of the shooting with a man lying on the ground with clothes that match what Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball wore in his last Instagram Story posted just hours before the incident.

One-third of the Migos, Quavo, was at the scene, and video footage shows the rapper standing over his nephew’s body, visibly distraught.

Tributes have poured in for the beloved rapper as fans scramble for answers about what led to the incident.

Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, and a local police report reveals some details about the tragic shooting.

Takeoff’s last Instagram Story listening to Playboy Carti’s song, Stop Breathing, just a few hours before his death. Pic credit: @yrntakeoff/Instagram

A fight reportedly broke out at a private party leading to the fatal shooting of Takeoff

Houston police said Takeoff and Quavo were at a private party downtown at the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley hours before the deadly shooting.

According to KHOU 11, the shooting occurred at about 2:35 a.m. on a balcony outside of the bowling alley, which is on the third floor of the building.

Police said the party ended at 1 a.m. but continued for at least another hour.

A group of people reportedly gathered outside of the bar on the third floor after it had closed when shots rang out.

Security personnel were involved in the shooting but did not identify the active shooter per the report.

Takeoff is the only reported victim in the shooting and was fatally struck in the head or neck.

Two other victims in the shooting were rushed to local hospitals in private vehicles, according to the police.

Tributes pour in for Takeoff

Migos are the most successful rap group of the last decade. The Hip Hop trio was composed of Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff, all of whom are related.

The late rapper was dubbed the unproblematic Migo and was known for his quiet and unassuming nature.

Many fans considered Takeoff the best rapper of the trio. Quavo and Takeoff recently formed a duo named Unc & Phew — Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle. Offset fell out with the pair and started pursuing a solo career.

Culture reporter Jewel Wicker paid tribute to the fallen rap star, lamenting the loss in the Hip Hop community.

“He was 28. Takeoff, the then-kid who convinced his uncle (Quavo) to start rapping then helped change the flow of rap. The undisputed best rapper in Migos (his uncle told me so himself just a few months ago). What a loss.”

Pic credit: @jewelwickershow/Twitter

A fan shared footage of one of their favorite moments of Takeoff and a throwback photo from his childhood with Quavo.

bringing one of the best video on the internet back to your TL.



rest in paradise takeoff 🕊💚

UNC&PHEW 4EVER ♾🖇 pic.twitter.com/Gq1IlhT5Qz — mohammed. (@Moe_Beeezy) November 1, 2022

Former G-Unit rapper Lloyd Banks shared his condolences.