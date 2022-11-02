Migos rapper Takeoff made this odd comment about death just one week before he was shot and killed

American rapper Takeoff of hip hop trio Migos at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Just a week before he was shot and killed in Houston, Texas, rapper Takeoff from the hip-hop group Migos made an intriguing remark about his life and death.

The 28-year-old rapper commented about wanting to receive his “flowers” while he was still “here” to get them.

His comment arrived while appearing alongside fellow Migos rapper Quavo on the Drink Champs podcast, as co-host N.O.R.E. brought up how he felt Takeoff was “really shining” on his recent project.

The duo released the album Only Built For Infinity Links less than a month ago under the names Unc & Phew.

“It was your time to prove. Is that something you had on your mind when you [were] going to do that?” N.O.R.E asked Takeoff.

“For sure. I’m chill, I’m-laid back, but it’s time to pop it. I want to get into my flow—time to give me my flowers. I don’t want them when I ain’t here,” he replied.

Takeoff received a symbolic bouquet of flowers after the podcast episode (below) concluded.

Takeoff’s career included four Migos albums

Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, achieved fame as part of the hip hop trio Migos, alongside his uncle Quavo and first cousin removed, Offset.

The group released four studio albums, beginning with Yung Rich Nation in 2015. They’d follow that up with Culture, which hit No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 chart and achieved platinum status.

Migos followed that with Culture II in 2018, which is currently certified two times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Notable hits included Walk It Talk It featuring Drake and MotorSport featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

The trio released Culture III last year, the final studio album involving all three group members. Rumors arrived earlier this year that the group had broken up after reports hit that Quavo’s ex-girlfriend Saweetie had slept with Offset.

Last month, Takeoff and Quavo released their project Only Built for Infinity Links under the artist names Unc & Phew. The album included singles Hotel Lobby, Us vs. Them, and Nothing Changed.

As of this report, Only Built for Infinity Links is at No. 84 on the US Billboard 200 after reaching a peak position of No. 7 on the chart.

Migos’ label released statement following Takeoff’s death

On Tuesday, reports arrived that Takeoff was shot and killed in the early morning on November 1 while attending a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston with his uncle, Quavo.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred during an afterparty which around 40 people attended. According to TMZ’s report, Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Two other victims reportedly checked themselves into a hospital with “non-life threatening injuries,” a Billboard report indicated.

Following the news, Migos’ label Quality Control released a statement on Instagram mourning Takeoff’s death.

“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff. Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated,” the label’s statement said.

Pic credit: @qualitycontrolmusic/Instagram

In addition to his appearance on Migos’ album and last month’s project with Quavo, Takeoff released a debut studio album, The Last Rocket, in 2018. The album was released by Capitol Records, Motown, and Quality Control Music and debuted at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200.