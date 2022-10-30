Saweetie is getting ready with Jack Daniel’s as she celebrates her debut album. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Saweetie got glammed up and showed out, and she also took cameras behind the scenes to show her getting ready before a big event.

The Tap In rapper posted the latest video on Instagram for her 13 million loyal followers.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Saweetie has been drumming up publicity for her debut album with videos sponsored by Jack Daniel’s.

Saweetie rocked Christopher Kane for the event with a custom cutout gown created just for her curvy figure.

The clip began with Saweetie in her finished ensemble before rewinding in time and showing her dress rack, filled with couture and designer attire.

The camera showed Saweetie in a backless dress with a bonnet in her hair as she extended her hands to show off her latest acrylics. She rocked a manicure, with clear nails featuring pink, green, purple, blue, and white splashes, with one different color for each nail.

Saweetie gets glam for Jack Daniel’s album promotion

Saweetie hit the nail salon, where she went dark and left the appointment with new nails. The new nails matched her Christopher Kane cutout dress.

A stylish caked Saweetie’s face and put gold earrings on the rapper as she sat in a chair with old-fashioned pinned curls. Saweetie strutted toward a waiting SUV, showing off her killer physique. She began to do the Bernie as the USC alum showed off her quirky personality.

Next, the Best Friend rapper, whose real name is Diamonte Harper, entered the venue and headed to the Jack Daniel’s themed bar.

Her caption read, “GRWM for my Single’s Night Party thank you @jackdaniels_us 🙏🏼❤️💎 #JDPartner #jackdaniels #PBM #thesinglelife #21+.”

Saweetie celebrates The Single Life in Christopher Kane

Saweetie celebrated her debut studio album, tentatively titled The Single Life.

The Icy rapper chose a curve-hugging Christopher Kane dress for the event hosted by Jack Daniel’s. The gown featured cutouts on many of her joints, including her shoulder, elbows, hips, and thigh areas.

The ensemble was certainly on brand for Saweetie, who has expressed a love for expensive things.

Saweetie said about her upcoming album, “I’ve never put this amount of time, love, and energy into my music, and I think that when the world hears it, they’re going to feel that.”

She also revealed that this was the longest she had ever been single, which allowed her to get to know herself on a deeper level.