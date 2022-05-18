Official trailer for Jennifer Lopez’s documentary Halftime released

The official trailer for Jennifer Lopez’s documentary, Halftime, was released Wednesday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Jennifer Lopez is practically a household name, known for her work in singing, dancing, acting, and for her general existence. Fans are amped up to see when she and Ben Affleck will finally get married now that they’re engaged again, but JLo has other big things coming her way too.

The global superstar has a documentary coming to Netflix this summer titled Halftime. The documentary is set to take viewers behind the scenes and give them a new perspective of JLo while she works to balance her 2019 Super Bowl halftime show and the awards race for Hustlers, a 2019 crime drama movie that was a pivotal role for JLo.

The documentary shows fans the real JLo and describes her as a “vulnerable person” behind her movie faces and red carpet appearances.

Even more than seeing a glimpse at the real Jennifer Lopez, the star is set to talk quite a bit through the show, and Netflix hints that one of her most famous love interests will as well — and the preview confirms that Ben Affleck is part of the action.

Watch Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime trailer

The Halftime trailer opens up with JLo and a group of dancers working on a choreography set before transitioning to show the star in multiple scenarios, such as on a plane, on a talk show, or walking the red carpet.

She’s talking over the footage, explaining how hard she thought things were and that she believed the negative things the media was saying about her.

The emotional trailer shows the hard work behind the superstar sensation, revealing her commitment to her work.

The trailer shows the many feelings that JLo goes through when it comes to her work, including one emotional moment regarding the film Hustlers.

Jennifer Lopez seen crying over Hustlers Oscar snub in Halftime trailer

In an emotional piece of footage from the documentary, viewers can see JLo crying in bed. The shot was during a time she was expected to be nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Hustlers.

She received nominations at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Critics Choice Awards, but was ultimately snubbed by the Academy when it came to the Oscars.

In the voice-over in the documentary clip, JLo admits, “It was hard. I just had a very low self-esteem. I had to really figure out who I was and believe in that, and not believe in anything else.”

Halftime premieres Tuesday, June 14 on Netflix.