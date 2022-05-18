Jennifer Lopez wears denim babydoll mini-dress while lunching

Jennifer Lopez took her fashion style to the next level, going out for a casual lunch date with her mom and fiance Ben Affleck wearing a mini babydoll denim dress and pumps. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Even if she is just picking up her kids from school or running errands, Jennifer Lopez ensures that she is always at the top of her fashion game.

The 52-year-old singer and actress, who recently celebrated the release of her latest film Marry Me, which co-stars Owen Wilson, made waves this week when she was captured stepping out for a lunch date with her fiance Ben Affleck and her mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez.

Bringing back some of the 1990s in a sexy, and very short, babydoll dress which she paired with sky-high nude pumps, Jennifer had the paparazzi going crazy as they eagerly snapped pic after pic of the performer as she enjoyed some time off.

Jennifer Lopez brought back the 90s in a denim babydoll mini-dress

For her outing to Malibu’s Soho House with her mom and soon-to-be husband, Jennifer was a vision of elegance and style as she rocked her babydoll dress with ease and made wearing high pumped heels look simple.

The navy-blue flirty dress was a Gucci design, sporting the brand’s traditional, gold horsebits across the upper chest while rocking a pleated skirted bottom and a polo-style collar.

JLo accessorized her look with an oversized Dior handbag and violet-hued shades by Celine.

Doing his part to blend in with his lady, Ben put on a dapper outfit, wearing a white dress shirt, black blazer, black pants, and black dress shoes.

Jennifer discussed her life as an engaged woman recently

Following a messy break-up with former fiance Alex Rodriguez just over a year ago, Jennifer appeared to move on quickly with her former flame from nearly twenty years prior, sneaking in dates and private hang-outs with Ben shortly after the split from A-Rod.

Jennifer opened up about her newly-engaged life in the latest edition of her personal fan newsletter, On The JLo, as reported by Harper’s Bazaar.

“It’s super important for me, especially now, to prioritize my personal life and not just my work life,” JLo said while describing how things have shifted for her over the years.

“When I had kids 14 years ago was when I started thinking differently. Things changed for me. Little by little, my perspective has turned into a healthier work-life balance.”

She went on to discuss her current relationship with Ben and why her career has to come second to family.

“Now that I’m getting married, it’s about my family first and foremost,” she revealed. “It’s about having enough time to be the woman, the mother, the partner and the person that I need to be for the important people in my life. It must be a very special project if it’s going to take time away from my family.”

There remains no news about Jennifer and Ben’s upcoming nuptials but the couple appears to be enjoying their relationship and will likely want to bask in the glow of their second engagement for a while before walking down the aisle.