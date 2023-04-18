North West gives Poetic Justice vibes in Marilyn Monroe-styled Kim Kardashian t-shirt

North West continued to cement her status as a mini fashionista this week as she posed for photos at lunch this week.

Kim Kardashian uploaded two photos of her 9-year-old daughter, who wore a black newsboy cap pulled low, along with a white oversized t-shirt – printed with a black and white photo of Kim Kardashian styled as Marilyn Monroe.

Like any normal kid, North accessorized her cool look with a diamante Dolce & Gabanna choker and a plate of cheesy nachos.

Kim captioned the post “Poetic Justice,” referring to Janet Jackson’s character in the 1993 movie of the same name, who wears a similar cap.

North’s photos gained Kim over 1.8 million likes, and followers left over 5000 comments.

The pair have recently returned from a trip to Japan, where they were joined by Kim’s other kids, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, and also Kourtney’s daughter Penelope.

Kim Kardashian visits Kill Bill restaurant

While in Japan, Kim took the opportunity to visit Gonpachi Nishi-Azabu restaurant in Tokyo, which was used as inspiration for Quentin Tarantino’s 2004 movie Kill Bill.

The wooden interior of the restaurant is instantly recognizable to fans of the film and features a mezzanine level where Kim and her party were seated.

Kim took the aesthetics to the next level and chose to wear a bright yellow and black leather jacket, similar to the one Uma Thurman’s character, The Bride, wears in the movie.

The 42-year-old posed for photos wearing black sunglasses as she ate her sushi with chopsticks and wrote a caption saying, “You and I have unfinished business 🍣,” again referencing a quote from the popular film.

Kim Kardashian reveals SKIMS swim shop drop

While Kim herself may be polarizing, people tend to be big fans of her clothing line, SKIMS.

SKIMS started as an underwear and shapewear brand back in 2019 but now includes loungewear, apparel, and swimwear.

Kim revealed this week that her latest drop of swimwear will be released on April 20 and includes pieces in new shades light pink and iris blue.

The new collection features rhinestone multi-strap bikinis, accessories, silk sarongs, and beach pants.

The pieces are made to be mixed and matched, and shades also include the classic SKIMS nudes, black, and charcoal grey.

Like most SKIMS drops, items are expected to sell out fast (especially in the new pink and blue shades). Join the waitlist now at SKIMS.com and run, don’t walk, on Thursday morning.