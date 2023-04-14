Nicole Scherzinger shows support for ‘sis’ JoJo

Nicole Scherzinger showed major love to singer JoJo following her Broadway debut.

The pair both smiled as they both posed for a photo and were both dressed in black.

Nicole wore a long-sleeved top with a matching tank top and accessorized with a gold crucifix necklace.

JoJo wore a black hoody in the snap, which Nicole shared on her Instagram Story with her 5.7 million followers.

In the IG Story snap, the Pussycat Dolls singer wrote, “It was absolutely breathtaking to watch you own and captivate that Broadway stage sis @iamjojo love you congratulations.”

The stunning 32-year-old singer made her Broadway debut in Moulin Rogue on Tuesday earlier this week.

Nicole Scherzinger and JoJo pose for a photo at Broadway. Pic credit: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger welcomes spring in Camilla

Nicole looked stylish and luxurious in a stunning swimsuit by Camilla.

The singer shared three photos of the matching outfit from the Australian clothing brand. “Spring has arrived ☀️🌸🌿 swipe to see me turn into a butterfly 🦋,” she wrote in the caption.

Nicole posed with a tropical backdrop in Hamilton Island and accessorized the look with large gold necklaces and matching earrings.

In the first snap, she posed with her hands linked in her front while looking into the camera.

She showed her side profile and sensational abs in the second snap and gave her best butterfly pose in the final snap of the Instagram share.

The outfit from the Camilla ‘How Does Your Garden Grow’ collection features lilac fern prints in yellow and other stylish flower prints.

Nicole is wearing the Tri Bra, which is made from regenerated nylon and features adjustable straps; the top retails for $219 on the official website.

She added the $659 Lounge Pant, which is made of soft silk material and features waist ties, pockets, and a flare pant design.

The singer turned into a butterfly by completing the outfit with the Layer With Collar, which retails for $799.

The brand was launched by Australian fashion designer Camilla Franks and made its debut at Australian Fashion Week in 2004.

The international brand sells dresses, swimwear, menswear, and children’s cloth.

Nicole Scherzinger’s workout routine for ManaMonday

The 44-year-old singer recently showed her impressive workout routine for ManaMonday.

“The only bad workout is the one that didn’t happen. #manamonday,” she added in the caption.

In the Instagram video, Nicole worked with dumbbells for a full-body workout before hopping on the treadmill for a calorie-burning jog.

She also performed the dumbbell press with hip bridge, which isn’t for beginners.

The singer and fitness enthusiast also worked her hip flexors with the medicine ball.

Nicole did several variations of the shoulder press with dumbbells and seamlessly transitioned to a squat.