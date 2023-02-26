Nicole Scherzinger, who rose to fame as one-sixth of the Pussycat Dolls, knows how to keep us talking.

After her time with the group, the singer from Hawaii has remained booked and busy, serving as a panelist on Fox’s hugely successful The Masked Singer alongside Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong.

As always, the I Hate This Part hitmaker puts on a sensational display, and her latest Instagram post is no exception.

In an upload consisting of seven images, Nicole slayed in a laid-back ensemble that made everything look effortless.

“The Friday vibes are strong,” she wrote in her caption, adding the black heart emoji.

In the span of one day, her upload racked up more than 65,000 likes and over 670 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.6 million followers.

Nicole Scherzinger is the ultimate glam queen

For her most recent share, Nicole wowed in a simple white crop top and black sweatpants.

The Grammy Award-nominated musician, who is known for changing up her hair color and hairstyles, opted for long, dark locks that were slicked down in waves at the front.

Nicole rocked a bold red lip, shimmery eyeshadow, and black mascara for her makeup while keeping her nails short and painted with black polish for the occasion.

In the first of seven pics, Nicole posed in front of a plain white backdrop and was captured from the waist up. She raised both hands behind her head and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce stare.

In the second slide, the star shared a beauty shot that saw her place both hands on each side of her face. In the third frame, she showed off a hint of her side profile.

For the fifth and sixth offerings, Nicole crossed her arms. In one, she sported a smirk, while in the latter, she gazed in front.

In the tags, Nicole credited her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos and makeup artist Wendi Miyake for helping her achieve this killer look.

Nicole Scherzinger has her own perfume range

Joining the likes of Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, and Jennifer Lopez, Nicole also has her own perfume collection.

Recently, the talent show judge dropped two fragrances named Chosen and Night, which retail from $25 on Amazon.

“I wanted my first fragrance to come out and really embody me and my spirit,” she told Hello Magazine before stating that her aim was to “empower women” with the scent.