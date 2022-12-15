Nicole Scherzinger in hippy bodysuit channels Wednesday

Nicole Scherzinger dresses in all-black as she gives off some serious Wednesday vibes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The marvelous Nicole Scherzinger looked absolutely stunning as she geared up in a completely black outfit and channeled one of her favorite movie characters, Wednesday Addams.

The multi-talented star can do it all, as she’s successfully conquering all lines of work.

Some of her successful endeavors include acting, dancing, modeling, and of course, being the lead vocalist for the Pussycat Dolls.

However, Nicole has showcased her incredible skills in masterfully crafting her wardrobe essentials as well.

The 44-year-old Hawaiian native certainly demonstrated that in her most recent share as she took to Instagram with the proof.

Nicole gifted her 5.4 million Instagram followers as they indulged in the aesthetically pleasing views.

Nicole Scherzinger stuns in all-black attire

Nicole has remained relatively active on her Instagram over the years, where she shares her fun, jaw-dropping content.

In her latest share, The Masked Singer judge posted a short video clip of herself dancing while she sported an all-black attire.

Nicole was captured wearing a lovely, solid black bodysuit paired with a black, cropped bomber jacket.

The pop singer left the jacket unzipped while she clipped the buckle that was tightly fastened around her neck while she danced.

She then added a pair of low-rise utility-like pants that had a baggy fit, perfect for Nicole while she bounced around.

Nicole left her beautiful dark hair parted down the middle as it was then straightened while it flowed down past her shoulders.

Her makeup looked fabulous as her skin effortlessly glowed in the clip. She wore some mascara and some touches of blush and bronzer and finalized it with a peach-colored gloss across her lips.

Overall, Nicole looked phenomenal, and her dance moves were quite mesmerizing.

She captioned the post, “It’s giving Wednesday🖤.”

Nicole Scherzinger partners with BoxBollen

In another recent post, Nicole teamed up with BoxBollen, which is a fun way to train and work out while burning some serious calories while doing so.

BoxBollen includes a headband that is wrapped and securely placed around one’s head as a string is attached to the headpiece while the red workout ball is attached to the other end.

After setup, the objective is straightforward, focus on the ball and try to continually hit the ball with both hands, switching from hand to hand.

In the video provided, Nicole was pictured sitting in front of her TV as she tried to see how many times she could hit the BoxBollen ball.

She geared up in all-black athletic gear while she tied her hair back into a tight ponytail.

She captioned the post, “@boxbollen is super fun, competitive, and a great workout! We love playing games with family & friends during the holidays and this is our new favorite! Give it a try and get involved 👊🏽🥊@boxbollen #ad #boxbollen #theboxball.”

Nicole expressed her love for the product by suggesting it would be the perfect holiday gift for anyone on your list.

Fans can purchase the BoxBollen ball online through their website and hopefully snag a special holiday deal.