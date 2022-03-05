Nicki Minaj shared a rare family photo with Kenneth Petty and their son

Nicki Minaj appears at New York Fashion Week (NYFW): The Shows at The Pool in New York City. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/starmaxinc.com

Nicki Minaj may be preparing to launch an album soon, but ahead of that, she’s enjoying her life as a wife to Kenneth Petty and mother to their son, who Nicki has referred to as Papa Bear.

The award-winning rapper, who unveiled several collaborative songs with Lil Baby in the past weeks, blessed fans and followers with a rare image showing herself with the two main men in her life.

It brought a lot of attention to Nicki and her family, as the photo received over a million Likes and tens of thousands of comments from fans.

Nicki shares rare family photo with fans

On Friday, Nicki Minaj posted a shot of herself on a sleek couch with Papa Bear seated on her lap and husband Kenneth Petty looking cozy next to her. She took the opportunity to enjoy the moment and share it with fans, adding a nice touch with song lyrics.

“I sprinkle holy water upon the vampire / In this very moment I’m KING / In this very moment I slay Goliath w|the sling 💖🧸🎀,” Nicki wrote in the Instagram post caption, using some of her words from the song Moment 4 Life.

In the photo, Nicki is all smiles in her gray denim, cropped puffer jacket, pink jumpsuit that goes below her knees, and white high tops with pink laces. Capping off her look were several diamond-encrusted necklaces around her neck, a platinum diamond watch, and, of course, a pink hairstyle.

Papa Bear is also a scene-stealer in his yellow t-shirt, blue shorts, and white sneakers as he appears captivated by something over to the side. Nicki’s hubby keeps it classic, wearing a white t-shirt, chain necklace, fancy wristwatch, and blue jeans with some clean white sneakers.

According to the UK’s The Sun, Nicki and her family currently reside in the Hollywood Hills, where she owns a $10 million mansion. The publication also mentioned that Nicki will headline the Wireless Live Festival this coming June, with Cardi B also among headliners. After that, she’s set for a performance at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans.

Fans and followers react to Nicki’s family photo

While Nicki Minaj may not be the celebrity with the most Instagram followers, she’s definitely up there with 176 million and counting. As of this report, there are nearly two million Likes on the cute photo she shared of her with the family.

About 20,000 comments poured in for the rapper’s photo, too, with many fans showing the love.

“The most beautiful family,” one individual commented with regards to Nicki’s photo share.

Pic credit: @nickiminaj/Instagram

“Awww .. our rap queen is really a mother and a wife 😍😍😍😍🥺🥺🥺🥺🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄,” an admiring fan commented on Nicki’s photo.

Pic cedit: @nickiminaj/Instagram

With Nicki also known as Pink Barbie, one fan even compared her family photo to a shot of “The Barbie dreamhouse.”

Pic credit: @nickiminaj/Instagram

The 39-year-old Nicki Minaj seems to be enjoying life a lot right now. She married Kenneth Petty in 2019 and gave birth to their son, nicknamed Papa Bear, in September 2020. Many fans online refer to Papa Bear as Simba, with Nicki yet to reveal her son’s name.

As far as music, she hasn’t released a studio album since 2018’s Queen, which reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart. However, she’s dropped the single Do We Have a Problem? featuring Lil Baby and followed it up with the release of Bussin’.

She hinted at a new album when appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden, suggesting something would be on the way “soon.” While it’ll be highly anticipated, her biggest fans are staying patient as the often-proclaimed Queen of Rap gets some family time too.