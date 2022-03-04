Nicki Minaj poses in black fishnets, tiny shorts and a crop top for new Marc Jacobs campaign

Nicki Minaj transforms into a model in the new Marc Jacobs campaign. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Marc Jacobs’ Heaven Spring 2022 collection has arrived, and Nicki Minaj stars in the campaign in tiny shorts and a crop top.

The rapper has never been shy about showing some skin. The 39-year-old wore a tiny pink bikini to promote her hit single featuring Lil Baby.

And she has two hot songs with the rapper and donned a cut-out thong to promote their second single last month.

Nicki is experiencing a career resurgence with sold-out shows and successful singles leading up to her upcoming fifth album that is yet to be named.

Nicki Minaj models new Marc Jacobs fashion line

Shot by Harley Weir, the campaign sees Nicki wear fishnets along with tiny black shorts and a white crop top from the Heaven collection by Marc Jacobs.

“The Harajuku Barbie Introducing the #Heavn Campaign by #MarcJacobs,” Nicki wrote in the caption.

She had her iconic fringe hairstyle with bright green hair.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In another photo, she posed in Kiki boots and the Punk Playground corset and matching jeans from the Spring 2022 collection, which you can view here.

The rapper was photographed with one leg up in the corset that displayed her slim waist.

Joining Minaj in the new Heaven lineup are stars such as Sky Ferreira, Yung Lean, and Steve Lacy. In addition, model Paloma Elsesser and actress Mena Suvari also participate in the campaign photoshoot.

The collection features clothes with vibrant colors incorporating nostalgia, pop culture imagery, giving the fits a counter-culture appearance.

Nicki Minaj sits down with Joe Budden for an exclusive interview

The rap legend teased an upcoming interview with former rapper-turned-podcaster Joe Budden.

Nicki talks about rap trends and how artists lose their identity in a teaser clip.

“You know, once anybody has success with anything, it seems like everybody just jumps on that sound, even if they may not have even liked it, it might be people behind them telling them to do it,” she said on the clip shared on Budden’s Instagram account.

Minaj continued questioning if the artist still has an identity, “Once you do that, and once you do it a couple times, who then are you? We’ve now forgotten who you are,” she said.

“I don’t think that people realize that. If you jump on every trend, you become faceless.” “It’s like,” she began before pausing to gather her thoughts.

“This is a deep point,” Budden added. “Yeah,” Minaj responded. “It’s important. It’s important people know this!”

In December 2018, Minaj began dating her childhood friend Kenneth Petty, and they married the following year, in October 2019. In September 2020, they welcomed a son, which the rapper refers to as Papa Bear.