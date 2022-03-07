Nicki Minaj responds after Britney Spears says she’s not the best dancer

Nicki Minaj, along with Kesha, remixed Britney’s hit song Till the World Ends. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia/StarMaxWorldwide

Since Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship ended last year, the pop star has been open about her healing process as she enjoys her new freedom.

Spears got candid about her dancing in a new Instagram post, and rapper Nicki Minaj chimed in to offer her support.

The pop princess may go fully nude often to embrace her ‘free woman energy,’ but dancing has been her way of taking back control.

Nicki Minaj offers Britney Spears support after her candid statement

The Womanizer singer opened up how dancing is therapeutic for her, explaining that they are a source of “healing” from her abusive conservatorship.

“I recorded 30 videos of dance when I was in Maui 🏝 … that’s fun to me !!! I know I’m not the best dancer, a lot of people make fun of the way I move but honestly as long as I’m moving and expressing my body outwardly in someway at this point … that’s healing to me !!!” she wrote in the caption.

Queen of Rap Nicki Minaj disagrees with Britney’s self-assessment of her dance skills, offering her words of encouragement.

“Not the best dancer? 🗣 BRITNEY! PUT YOUR CROWN BACK ON & LEAVE IT THERE BABY!!!!!! you ARE the best dancer!!! Settled that, what’s next? 😍😝.BIG SAG ENERGY 🌺🌸🌺”

The 40-year-old singer also opened up about her long therapy sessions during her conservatorship, comparing it to torture.

“Therapy is all mind work 🤯 … I did that 10 hours a day, 7 days a week when I was abused … there’s nothing worse than torture of the mind … I’d rather someone slap my face than fuck with my mind !!! Dancing 💃🏻 you don’t think at all … I know my actions are not perfect but if you only knew how good it feels to feel with my body … I think most would get it !!! Bare with me, I’m learning 📚 !!! God bless you all !!!”

Britney Spears explained how dancing has always allowed her to express herself and helps her heal. She has also became fully aware of the way people mock her.



🖤 | Nicki Minaj replied under her post: “BRITNEY! PUT YOUR CROWN BACK ON & LEAVE IT THERE BABY” pic.twitter.com/dnJWhT1esa — Fan Account (@TheSpearsRoom) March 7, 2022

When Spears announced her indefinite hiatus and canceled Las Vegas residency in early 2019, she began posting videos of herself dancing to Instagram.

Unlike her coordinated on-stage dance moves, her dancing was more improvised. Her high-energy movement also mirrored a dance cardio session.

She generally looks straight at the camera with little makeup and skimpy outfits in the videos.

Nicki and Britney’s relationship goes way back

Minaj was one of the opening acts on Britney Spears’ 2011 Femme Fatale Tour.

Long before the #FreeBritneySpears movement, the rapper praised Britney’s strength after overcoming personal issues.

In a 2011 interview with Out magazine, Nicki calls the pop princess “a strong woman” and an inspiration.

Nicki Minaj also remixed Britney’s song Till the World Ends, with the pair performing together at the 2011 Billboard Music Award show.