Nicki Minaj poses in a tiny pink bikini to promote Lil Baby collaboration

Nicki Minaj has released two singles this month with Lil Baby. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Nicki Minaj shows skin in a tiny bikini as she celebrates her first single of the new year with rapper Lil Baby.

The Trinidadian rapper is pulling out all the stops to promote the buzzing song, Do We Have a Problem?, which has a music video.

On September 30, 2020, she gave birth to a son. Minaj has not revealed his name but refers to her boy as Papa Bear.

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby have another collaboration, Bussin, only a week after their latest release.

The song was teased towards the end of the nine-minute music video for Do We Have A Problem?

She also talked about her struggle with dieting on her Queen radio show:

“For example, I was trying to do this diet and I kept putting it off,” she said, according to People, continuing, “I didn’t think I could have the discipline in what I ate. Once my mind was committed to it, my body committed to it.”

Nicki Minaj poses in a tiny pink bikini

Nicki put on a busty display ahead of her new single Bussin in a string pink bikini. The 39-year-old rapper used the thirst trap to promote both singles.

Nicki matched the bikini with her iconic pink hair and long pink nails in the photo. She struck a pose with her legs up, showing off her ankle jewelry as she relaxed on a rock in an exotic location.

“#DoWeHaveAProblem⁉️ out NOW.🅱️ussin @ MIDNIGHT‼️💞🎀🦄😝😘” she wrote in the caption.

Nicki dropped a teaser of the Bussin video in a follow-up Instagram post and told her followers to listen to the Lil Bab collaboration on repeat in the caption.

“Link in my bio. OUT NOW‼️‼️‼️Listen to 🅱️ussin ft @lilbaby 3 times in a row in 🎧 then comment below.”

In September 2019, Nicki Minaj announced that she would retire from music to have a family. However, to her fans delight it was short-lived and she has released many songs since.

Nicki Minaj said she won’t let her son become a rapper

In a new episode of the DJ Buck & Friends podcast, Minaj opened up about her son and why she is grateful.

“When I look at my son, sometimes when I’m stressing about something, I look at my son and I realize, ‘What are you mad at?” she said, according to Complex, continuing:

“Look at what God blessed you with. This is the ultimate blessing of the universe. There’s no greater blessing. There’s none. You can’t think of one greater blessing that the universe gives us as human beings.”

She went on to reveal she doesn’t want her son to be a rapper, adding:

“So I will just say that it’s been a great experience. I’m learning a lot, I’m laughing a lot,” she said. “He’s a showoff, but I’m not letting him rap. I’m not letting him do nothing about no music.”