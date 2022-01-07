Britney Spears shares full-frontal nude photos, says she embracing ‘free woman energy’

Britney Spears embraces her freedom following the end of her conservatorship. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears took several selfies wearing nothing but a pair of white stockings. She then posted them to social media as part of her continuing celebration of her release from the conservatorship.

The 40-year-old singer’s legal battle over her conservatorship garnered more publicity in 2019, leading to the #FreeBritney movement.

In 2021, a judge terminated her conservatorship following her public testimony in which she accused her management team and family of shocking abuse of her freedom.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Spears detailed the restrictions placed on her independence during the 13-year conservatorship.

The pop legend revealed that she got her first ATM card last year in a now-deleted video and saw cash for the first time while threatening to spill the tea on her family — particularly her parents.

Britney Spears shares full-frontal nudes on Instagram

Britney Spears shared a series of mirror selfies wearing only a lace choker and white stockings.

The singer disabled the comments and was careful to comply with Instagram’s terms of use by using a pink heart and flower emoji to cover her private parts.

“Free woman energy has never felt better 🎀” she wrote in the caption.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Yesterday, the Toxic singer admitted she reads her comments, which may explain why she disabled it on her recent nudes.

In the Instagram post, she explained that she had a glass of wine while dancing to Madonna, adding that she is just embracing her newfound freedom.

“I’ve waited 13 years … that’s long enough !!!,” she wrote in the caption in reference to having a glass of wine, continuing.

“The sarcasm of me me me … my family taught me well by their actions … to be selfish and love thyself … play on 🌹🌹🌹!!! In a world where we all have the right to speak … drive … buy alcohol … party … have cash … I apologize for INDULGING in front of the masses … and dancing a touch slower !!! I mean what was I thinking 😂?? Nobody’s perfect !!!, she said before revealing that she reads her comments:

“Pss… Yes I read the comments and people are absolutely hateful 😒”

Here is the dancing video, to which some commenters had a negative reaction.

Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari want children

The pop star announced her engagement to her 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari in September 2021.

Asghari is a fitness trainer, and they have both expressed a desire to have children together.

In an interview about his upbringing, the 27-year-old told Forbes that he wants to be a young father.

The pop star has been married twice and has two children with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

She reportedly wants to have a daughter with her fiancé Sam Asghari.

“Britney definitely wants more kids and she would be so happy and grateful with another son but deep down, her desire is to be a mama to a little girl, a source told The Sun.

“She wants to pass down her dresses and take her daughter to dance class, things her sons are not interested in,” the source claimed.