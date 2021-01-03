Nick Minaj shares baby photo series online along with first video clip of ‘Papa Bear’

Hip-hop star Nicki Minaj has shared the first baby photos of her and Kenneth Petty’s baby boy, known simply as “Papa Bear,” online.

The rapper behind hits, including Anaconda, Bang Bang, and Starships, recently took to her Instagram to give her 126 million followers and many other people a glimpse of her cute three-month-old son.

It included several images of Papa Bear in stylish looks and a video clip to get people gushing over Nicki’s baby boy.

Nicki Minaj baby photo series and video arrives online

A few days into the new year, Nicki Minaj delighted fans by showing off her son on Instagram. He was decked out in various designer outfits, including Versace and one with a sparkly watch on his wrist. Along with the series of cute photos, she also included a special message.

“#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me,” Nicki said in part of her IG caption.

While Nicki has taken on a variety of different jobs, including rapper, singer, and American Idol judge, she quickly pointed out that it doesn’t come close to the job of being a mother.

“Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time,” she added.

Nicki’s post also features a short video clip at the end with a sparkling filter and “Best of 2020” written above Papa Bear.

Nicki’s baby photo series and video on her Instagram has piled up over five million Likes and many supportive comments. That included fans and famous friends admiring Nicki’s baby.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who recently posted about her son Saint’s self-haircut, stopped by.

“beautiful baby boy ❤️❤️❤️,” the mother-of-four commented.

“Congratulations to you mama! He’s beautiful! It’s a beautiful journey! Enjoy #mommyhood ❤️,” Power actress Naturi Naughton commented.

“adorable and those cheeks. Congrats,” journalist and talk show host Tamron Hall wrote in the comments.

“Omg soooo adorable!!!! baby fever on 1000❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾those whittle cheeks,” commented Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams.

Nicki announced retirement in 2019 to start a family

In September 2019, Nicki went on Twitter to officially announce her retirement as an artist, saying she was looking towards starting a family. The announcement arrived 10 years after she first came onto the music scene with her debut album Pink Friday. At the time, she was with partner Kenneth Petty, whom she is now married to.

Nicki Minaj, real name Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, officially revealed she was pregnant this past July with her and her husband’s first baby together. Nicki shared several photos of her baby bump on Instagram, including one with the hashtag, “#preggers” to make the announcement.

The hip-hop star gave birth in late September and gushed over her baby boy online. So far, he has only been referred to as “Papa Bear” online, though.

Nicki posted to Instagram several weeks after her baby’s birth to thank those who sent her well wishes.

“I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world,” she said in part of the IG post’s caption.

Less than a week later, Nicki showed off an image of her baby boy’s foot, and now in 2021, fans have finally seen Papa Bear himself.

Despite announcing retirement in 2019, she announced her return in early 2020. She’s continued to bring out music since then.

In the past year, she was featured on two remixes of Say So by Doja Cat and collaborated with other artists, including ASAP Ferg, 6ix9ine, and Ty Dolla Sign. This past November, she released her song What That Speed Bout?! with Mike Will Made-It and Youngboy Never Broke Again.

On her birthday in December, Nicki posted an image on her Instagram which revealed the top nine hip-hop and R&B artists of the decade. She was listed at No. 4 for Billboard’s rankings, behind Chris Brown, Rihanna, and Drake.

It would seem Nicki, the artist, certainly has her hands full as she’s now added being a mother to her workload.

Right now, it’s unknown if Nicki Minaj’s baby son has an official name besides Papa Bear, but she may reveal that in the future. For now, fans seem content with the adorable images and video of Nicki’s baby.