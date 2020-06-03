Nick Cordero update: Amanda Kloots advised by doctors to ‘say goodbye’ to husband

In a recent Nick Cordero update, doctors have given his wife Amanda Kloots advice that she should prepare for the worst and say her goodbyes to her husband.

Cordero has been dealing with a lengthy coronavirus battle, after first being hospitalized back in late March, and due to complications, doctors feel it would take a “miracle” for him to recover.

However, his wife is continuing to have “faith” that her husband will be alright, as she mentioned in her recent online update.

Amanda Kloots shares emotional Nick Cordero update

On Wednesday, June 3, fitness instructor Amanda Kloots posted on her Instagram to share an update with her followers regarding her husband Nick Cordero.

The IG post shows a black and white image with Cordero holding up their 11-month-old son Elvis in his arms. Kloots says in the caption message, “I’ve been told a couple times that he won’t make it. I’ve been told to say goodbye. I’ve been told it would take a miracle.”

“Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes. He’s still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day. Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle!” Kloots said in the post to her over 292,000 followers.

Cordero has appeared in a number of Broadway productions including Bullets Over Broadway in 2014. The actor, who portrayed Cheech, was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Cordero has battled with coronavirus and complications

Nick Cordero was first hospitalized back on March 20 due to coronavirus. He’s had a number of complications during his attempted recovery and battle with the virus.

The Broadway actor was placed into a medically-induced coma at that time. Since then, he’s had a leg amputated and also needed a temporary pacemaker fitted due to the complications.

Just last month, the 41-year-old actor suffered a lung infection as yet another complication during the recovery.

However, Amanda Kloots has continued to stay positive with her message and is keeping faith that the “miracle” her husband needs will happen. Kloots has shared various memories and positive updates as the battle continues for her husband.

Kloots and shown unwavering positivity, courage, and perseverance through what has clearly been a difficult time for her family.

A lot of support has arrived for Amanda Kloots and her husband online, including fans using the hashtag #WakeUpNick on Instagram posts.

In addition to fans and friends providing constant support via social media, a GoFundMe page was also set up to help raise money for Nick Cordero’s medical bills. As of this report, a total of $553,000 had been donated for the cause.