Amanda Kloots is praying for a miracle as husband Nick Cordero continues his coronavirus battle

Amanda Kloots has told fans that she is praying for a miracle as her husband, Broadway actor Nick Cordero enters his 60th day battling COVID-19.

Cordero was first hospitalized in Los Angeles with breathing difficulties back at the end of March. After being diagnosed with COVID-19, his health seemed to deteriorate rapidly.

The 41-year-old actor first fell into a coma before suffering two mini-strokes, a septic infection, and fungus in his lungs. He’s also had a leg amputated in order to prevent blood clotting, and he’s had a pacemaker fitted for his heart.

Sign up for our newsletter!

His health appears to be up and down; he recently emerged from his coma and seemed to be getting better only to be hit by another infection causing him to relapse.

A week ago, Kloots had said he appeared to be slightly better after a recent infection but that he was “still very sick and battling a lot.”

Throughout this time, his wife, fitness instructor Amanda Kloots has been able to keep fans up to date with his condition on her Instagram feed.

She recently said that while Cordero is now free from COVID-19, it is the complications that came with the illness that keep him in the hospital.

Amanda Kloots is ‘still praying for a miracle’

On Saturday, May 30, Kloots spoke on her Instagram story: “I am still praying for a miracle. Sometimes that prayer is answered in the way we ask, and sometimes it’s answered in a way we could never understand.”

She continued: “Faith is a beautiful thing but also, also a hard thing. True faith comes in times where we must trust in God, his plan, and his will. In that, I find peace always.”

Also, on Saturday, Kloots posted a pic of herself and her husband holding hands as they appeared to walk towards either a sunrise or a sunset. The fitness guru wrote: “Nick wrote to me on Valentine’s Day, ‘The future’s uncertain, the path is not always clear, but with you, by my side, I walk with no fear.'”

Nick Cordero has been battling illness for 60 days

She added: “It’s day 60, and I miss him more than ever.”

Kloots also added to her Instagram story that medical staff were “at a point where we’ve done everything we possibly can”, and are now “just waiting to see if things progress in a way that is good.”