Nick Cannon hosts Bre Tiesi’s gender reveal party, sparking rumors he’ll be a father again

Nick Cannon seemingly has another baby on the way with model Bre Tiesi.

The comedian and actor hosted a baby shower for Tiesi, who finalized her divorce from Johnny Manziel in November 2021.

This apparent baby news comes one month after the television presenter lost his 5-month-old son Zen whom he shared with model Alyssa Scott to a cancer battle.

His late son was one of four kids Nick had in the last year and a half: Zillion and Zion, whom he had with Abby De La Rosa in June, and a daughter named Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell in December 2020.

Nick Cannon hosts baby shower for Bre Tiesi

Despite the heartbreaking tragedy of losing his 5-month-old son Zen one month ago, it appears Nick is expecting another son with Bre Tiesi.

Guests at the baby shower were photographed shooting blue confetti into the sky to reveal Tiesi is expecting a baby boy.

In the photos, Canon can be seen holding hands with the model and cradling her baby bump as they posed for photos (Click here to see pictures).

Tiesi shared photos with Nick Cannon last year after appearing on episodes of his long-running MTV series, Wild ‘n Out.

Although Tiesi recently finalized her divorce from football player Johnny Manziel, The Daily Mail reported that the former couple separated in March 2019 after she accused him of having an affair one year into their marriage.

While Nick and Bre have not formally made a statement announcing their son. This would be Nick’s eighth child with his fifth baby mother.

He is also father to twins Monroe and Moroccan, 10, who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, and Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell.

In addition, he has twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa and his late son Zen with Alyssa Scott.

Nick Cannon justifies having children with multiple women

In an interview with The Breakfast Club last year, Nick Cannon spoke about potentially having 10 to 12 children when co-host DJ Envy asked how many children he wants, according to Billboard.

He also defended having children with multiple women, slamming the idea of monogamy.

“That’s just to classify property when you think you about it,” he explained to co-host Charlemagne, continuing:

“When you go into that mindset and you’re really talking that talk, just the idea that ‘a man should have one woman,’ we shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person. If we’re really talking about how we co-exist and how we populate, it’s about what exchange can we create together. So I’ve never really subscribed to that mentality. I understand the institution of marriage and stuff, but if we go back to what that was about, that was to classify property.”