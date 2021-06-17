Nick Cannon welcomes twin boys as fans are baffled by new baby names

Nick Cannon is now a father-of-six as girlfriend welcomes twins. ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Nick Cannon’s girlfriend Abby De La Rosa revealed that the pair welcomed twin boys on June 14.

The 30-year-old DJ announced the arrival of Zillion Heir and Zion Mixolydian in a video via Instagram on Wednesday, June 16.

In the video, De La Rosa is seen in her hospital bed cradling her newborns.

“✨JUNE 14TH, 2021 ✨Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zillion Heir Cannon

#Myworld #twinboys,” wrote the proud new mother alongside the post.

Now a father-of-six, the twins mark Cannon’s second and third children in just six months.

Meanwhile, the tv personality’s “baby mama,” model Alyssa Scott is reportedly in her final days of pregnancy with his seventh child.

Who else has Nick Cannon had children with?

Before the twins, the rapper and actor has had four children.

In 2008, Cannon married Mariah Carey. The couple had fraternal twins, Moroccan and Monroe, on April 30, 2011. Although the pair split in 2016, they have been co-parenting their children since.

Following the split, Nick Cannon vowed to “never get married again.”

Speaking on his podcast, expediTIously, he explained, “I believe that relationships and marriage are designed to please women. Once I stepped away from my marriage with Mariah, I knew I would never get married again.”

“I knew I’d never be in a relationship again and that I’d never want to be married again. I respect a polyamorous situation,” he confessed.

“But for me, that’s too many rules. I don’t want to answer to anybody. I want to be by myself forever. I got ‘lonesome’ tattooed on my neck. I’m good.”

“I got kids by different women and I want more kids but I don’t want to be responsible for nobody else’s happiness.”

He added, “I’m still trying to get my s**t together.”

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star went on to have a son and daughter with model Brittany Bell. They had their first child, a now-4-year-old boy named Golden Sagon, on February 21, 2017.

Their daughter, named Powerful Queen, was born three years later in December 2020.

Following his fifth and sixth children with De La Rosa, a seventh is only just around the corner for Cannon, after model Alyssa Scott revealed she’s only days away from welcoming her child with the Up All Night star.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Scott posted photos of her proudly cradling her baby bump, alongside the caption, “Mamiiii 🦋 the final days are here!”

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the model previously posed nude while cradling her stomach, as she revealed in a teasing caption, she would be naming the baby ‘Z S. Cannon.’

While she hasn’t outright confirmed that Cannon is the father, she has been heavily implying he is with some suggestive replies to fans.

“Where’s @nickcannon he don’t miss a photo shoot?” commented one fan.

She responded, “We are keeping those for us.”

Fans react to new baby names

While the couple has been blessed with twin babies, their names have left fans split.

Amid many people congratulating Cannon and De La Rosa on their new additions to the family, their polarizing choice of names has left many fans baffled.

In true Twitter style, the names Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon have sparked a slew of hilarious reactions and memes.

Nick Cannon: Zillion Heir got a nice ring to it.



Everybody: pic.twitter.com/1bkMJt5zaI — Kam (@kamJnelson) June 17, 2021

Nick Cannon’s kids when they are old enough to comprehend their names: pic.twitter.com/1Eop4Yxcy8 — The Gay Agenda 🏳️‍🌈(He/Him/His) (@king_jackson43) June 17, 2021

This how the doctor gotta be every time Nick Cannon have a kid pic.twitter.com/wUX6dNAhKl — First Brokage (@bmthreezy) June 17, 2021

Pic credit: @TaylorReneeeB/Twitter

There has been no comment from Cannon about the latest addition to his family.