Netflix reportedly bought Kanye West docuseries series, 21 years in the making

Kanye West’s former bodyguard claimed the rapper backdated and forged his signature on an NDA after he was fired. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs/Kristin Callahan

Rumor has it that Netflix shelled out over $30 million to purchase the distribution rights for a Kanye West documentary that has been in the making for 21 years.

This news came as a great surprise to fans because with a reputation as muddy as West’s, the documentary is destined to be filled with interesting and scandalous stories. While unconfirmed, it is hoped that the series will dive into West’s relationship with Donald Trump, his failed 2020 presidential run, and his impending divorce from Kim Kardashian.

What do we know?

According to the New York Post, this untitled docuseries comes from the minds of Clarence Simmons and Chike Ozah, two creators who are better known as Coodie and Chike. Previously, they directed multiple music videos for West including Through the Wire, Two Words, and Jesus Walks. They have also worked with the famous artists Pitbull and Christina Aguilera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The New York Post writes, “The two have been documenting the billionaire rapper’s life for over 20 years, and it has truly paid off.” However, the article also gives insight into the battling facts — which have yet to be confirmed. Billboard claims that the documentary was bought for over $30 million, whereas Variety states that the estimated figure is inaccurate.

They also share that the series will document West’s charting success, his tight-knit relationship with his mother and his response to her death, as well as never-before-seen videos of the rapper from his early years in Chicago. The New York Post writes, “the series will cover his failed 2020 presidential run as well as the impact of fame on him, and his fame on the world.” Sources are not sure how much further the footage will go.

It has also been stated that West will not be involved in production beyond being the source subject. West, Netflix, and Coodie and Chike have yet to publicly comment on these headlines.

How are fans reacting?

Yeezy fans were ecstatic to receive this news. One fan tweeted, “This documentary captured when he was just a driven producer to when he was one of the most recognizable faces in music. If people weren’t inspired by Ye before, they will be after watching that.”

Pic credit: @thoughtfulbae/Twitter

Other fans are already anticipating the series to be one of the greatest documentaries in the world, with many keeping their fingers crossed that it’ll be a long run — “15-20 episodes.”

Another fan expressed that the series “will no doubt be incredible.”

BREAKING



a Kanye West documentary is coming soon to Netflix!



it took 21 years to make, and will no doubt be incredible💫🐻



LETS GOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/9WV0MB9fbv — We Love Rap (@rapisfunn) April 6, 2021

The verdict appears to be that this series will quickly become one of the most highly-anticipated documentaries. If the rumors are true and Netflix won the bidding war for distribution rights, it will be a successful leap for the streaming platform.

These headlines come soon after Netflix’s release of Biggie: I Got A Story to Tell, a documentary about famed rapper, The Notorious B.I.G. The documentary was well-received and has a 79% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Information about the Kanye West and Netflix deal has yet to be confirmed.