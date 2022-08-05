Ne-Yo’s wife filed for divorce after claims of baby with another woman

Crystal Renay and husband Ne-Yo during happier times at the BET Awards 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Crystal Renay filed for divorce from singer-songwriter Ne-Yo, dropping another bombshell accusation in the process.

Last weekend, Crystal accused her estranged husband of cheating on her with women “who sell their bodies to him unprotected.”

Just a few months ago, in April, Crystal and Ne-Yo renewed their vows with a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after almost divorcing two years ago.

The estranged couple also welcomed a third child together on June 25, 2021, and appeared to have repaired their relationship.

Renay filed for divorce in an Atlanta courthouse earlier this week, claiming the pair’s marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation” following the singer’s alleged infidelity.

The So Sick singer, real name Shaffer Smith, married Renay in February 2016. The pair have three children: a 13-month-old daughter named Isabella Rose, two sons, Roman, 4, and their eldest, Shaffer Chimere Jr.,6.

Crystal Reney claims Ne-Yo had a child with another woman

According to the divorce documents, Renay claims that Ne-Yo had a child with another woman during their marriage.

Renay said in the filing that the pair split around July 22, 2022, and have lived separately since “in a bona fide state of separation,” per the paperwork seen by US Magazine.

Renay alleged that the She Knows singer cheated on her and “recently fathered a minor child with his paramour.”

She asked the court for primary physical custody of their three children and joint legal custody. Renay requested temporary and permanent alimony as well as child support.

On July 30, Renay shared an emotional Instagram post alleging that their relationship was “8 years of lies and deception.”

She expressed her “disgust” and “heartbreak,” accusing Ne-Yo of being a narcissist who expected her to accept his alleged infidelity.

“To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect,” she wrote.

“I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache,” Renay added.

Ne-Yo cryptically responds to cheating allegations

The singer-songwriter liked his wife’s Instagram post before dropping a statement on his Twitter page.

Ne-Yo threw shade at his estranged wife on Twitter for airing out their dirty laundry on social media.

However, the singer took to social media with another cryptic message about his split from Renay, posting a video on his Instagram Story.

The video’s audio is as follows: “even if you hear a bad story about me, first understand there was a time I was good to those people, but they won’t tell you that.”

The former couple had previously split in February 2020 but got back together four months later and welcomed their third child together the following year.