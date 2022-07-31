Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Smith accuses him of cheating

Crystal Smith and her husband Ne-Yo were photographed at the BET Awards in June. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Singer-songwriter Ne-Yo is accused of infidelity a few months after he renewed his vows with Crystal Smith.

In April, Crystal and Ne-Yo enjoyed a lavish wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after he withdrew his divorce in 2020.

The So Sick singer credited the COVID-19 lockdown for saving their marriage.

He married Crystal Renay Smith in February 2016 and they share three children: two sons and a daughter.

The singer has two children from a previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend Monyetta Shaw.

He recently released a new album, ‎Self Explanatory, which he has been promoting on his social media.

Crystal accuses Ne-Yo of having unprotected sex with hookers

Ne-Yo is accused by his wife Crystal of sleeping with prostitutes and says some of the encounters were recorded.

“8 years. 8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!” Crystal wrote on Instagram.

In the statement, Crystal shockingly claims that the 42-year-old musician expected her to accept his extramarital affairs.

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is [an] understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist,” Crystal continued.

“I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache.”

Crystal then says she had received videos and other evidence of his alleged infidelity. She asked people to stop sending her cheating proof before revealing her desire to end their marriage.

“I ask that you all please stop sending me videos and information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern. I am not a victim,” Crystal concluded. “I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best.”

A few months ago the estranged couple appeared to have worked out their issues, opting for a vow-renewal ceremony.

The star-studded guest list included Nene Leakes, Tammy Rivera, and many more.

Ne-Yo ‘likes’ his wife’s statement on his alleged infidelity

The hitmaker reacted to his wife’s statement on Instagram by hitting the ‘like’ button from his official Instagram account, according to The Shade Room.

Ne-Yo has not responded to the accusations and is unclear how to interpret his cryptic social media response.

Earlier this year, Ne-Yo spoke to Essence about his marriage and credited the quarantine for saving his relationship as it forced the now estranged couple to have “really uncomfortable discussions” that they often escaped with the option to walk away.