Natasha Lyonne confirms Fred Armison split and the wild reason behind it

Natasha Lyonne is best known for portraying Nicky Nichols on Orange Is the New Black. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen call it quits after dating for eight years. The Orange Is the New Black star gave a bizarre reason for the split.

Lyonne was previously linked to Andrew Zipern, while Armisen had a relationship with Saturday Night Live cast member Abby Elliott after divorcing Elisabeth Moss.

The actress currently stars in Netflix hit series Russian Doll, with its highly anticipated second season expected later this year.

Natasha Lyonne’s wild reason for Fred Armisen split

Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne recently confirmed her split with comedian Fred Armisen was over a swimming pool in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

When asked whether she was based in Los Angeles, Natasha responded:

“I’m not. I had been there living with Fred and during COVID[-19]. I honestly think we broke up because I wanted a swimming pool. We love each other just about as much as two people can love each other and we’re still talking all the time, but Freddy doesn’t like a swimming pool,” she said in an interview, continuing:

“It might seem like a mundane reason for a breakup, but during that pandemic, you’ve got to get your laps — I’m like Burt Lancaster in The Swimmer. So, I got myself a house with a pool out in Los Angeles. So that’s the real scandal. I guess I finally am an actual bicoastal.”

The former couple was introduced by Maya Rudolph and went public with their relationship in 2014 at Netflix’s post-Emmys party, following other public outings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They were last seen together at the 2020 Golden Globes, and while it is not clear when they split, Lyonne was photographed holding hands with a mystery man in September 2021.

Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen dating history

Lyonne had previously been linked to Edward Furlong, Andrew Zipern, and Adam Goldberg.

Armisen was previously married to singer Sally Timms and actress Elisabeth Moss who later described their relationship as “extremely traumatic and awful and horrible,” in 2014 per Los Angeles Times.

“I think I was a terrible husband,” Armisen told Howard Stern when he was asked about Moss’s comments about him, adding: “I think I’m a terrible boyfriend.”

“I want it all — fast,” he continued. “I want to be married … the amount of girls I’ve lived with right away … and then somewhere around a year, two years, I get freaked out … I feel bad for everyone I’ve gone out with.”

Russian Doll Season 2 is scheduled to hit Netflix next week after the first season was released in 2019.