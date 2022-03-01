Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup hit the red-carpet for the first time together at the SAG Awards

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup made their first red-carpet debut as a couple at the SAG Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/LJPhotos/Admedia

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup, both 53, made their red-carpet debut at the SAG Awards on Sunday night, marking their first appearance at a big event since they began dating more than four years ago.

The private pair, who first started dating in March of 2017, met on the set of the drama Gypsy and quietly began seeing each other after filming wrapped.

After only a handful of outings together that eager paparazzi captured, Naomi and Billy finally gave the world what it was waiting for with their glamorous appearance at Sunday night’s award show.

Matching in black, the two actors were well-coordinated in their attire, with Naomi wearing a shimmery gown covered in black sequins and sporting a high-neck collar while Billy looked handsome in a black tuxedo.

Billy was nominated for Outstanding Performance By a Male Actor for his work on The Morning Show, which also stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

Lee Jung-jae of the incredibly popular show Squid Game ended up taking home the trophy that night.

Naomi was previously in an 11-year relationship with actor Liev Schreiber

Naomi was previously linked to Spotlight actor Liev Schreiber, and the two spent an impressive eleven years together before splitting up in 2016.

In an interview with Esquire magazine in 2016, Liev detailed his relationship with The Ring actress, saying that their initial meeting didn’t go quite as smoothly as it could have.

“She chased me outside and said, ‘Don’t you want my digits?'” the actor admitted after describing how Naomi invited him out dancing, and he was left feeling “awkward and out of my element.”

He said he politely excused himself to leave when Naomi then tracked him down and gave him her phone number.

Despite any bumps they may have experienced during their first meeting, Naomi and Liev established one of Hollywood’s lengthier unions.

Though they were never married, they did have two children together named Sasha and Kai.

Billy was rumored to have abandoned girlfriend Mary-Louise Parker for Claire Danes

Billy Crudup’s dating history is a bit more cloudy than that of his long-time girlfriend.

Rumors flew in the early 2000s when Billy began dating his Stage Beauty co-star Claire Danes, as many accused the actor of leaving a then-pregnant Mary-Louise Parker for the blonde beauty.

Mary-Louise finally addressed the gossip in her memoir, in which she penned several letters to men from her past, including Billy, though she never mentioned him by name.

As reported on by Us Magazine, Claire opened up to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show seven years ago, detailing the terror she felt being under the public’s critical eye at the time while saying that the relationship was something she “needed to explore” despite the backlash.

Claire went on to marry actor Hugh Dancy in 2009, and the two share two children named Cyrus and Rowan.