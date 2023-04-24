Morgan Wallen trashed online for canceling concert minutes before start

Morgan Wallen has left over 60,000 of his fans disappointed; many are letting him have it on social media.

The country singer canceled his concert in Oxford, Mississippi, just minutes before he was due to take the stage at the Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

On what was to be his second night of the One Night At A Time World Tour in Oxford, the Whiskey Glasses singer had to cancel due to losing his voice before the show.

The country singer’s team made the announcement with an onscreen message at the stadium.

However, not all of his fans are buying this excuse, as many have speculated that the singer was drunk and faked an injury.

In a TikTok video shared on Twitter, a security guard allegedly claimed Wallen was too drunk to walk and was taken away in an ambulance.

There is a video of security guards at the #MorganWallen concert claiming that @morganwallen was to drunk to perform. It wasn’t because of his voice! #CountryMusic @TasteOfCountry @countrydailywwo pic.twitter.com/mW6akgk1ra — Rockstar Entertainment Group (@Rockstar_Enter) April 24, 2023

A message appeared on the stadium screen telling fans where they could get ticket refunds.

Last night, Morgan Wallen suddenly cancelled his show moments before he was set to take the stage at Ole Miss due to loss of voice.



Many fans were not happy but sources close to Wallen believe this was due to him just being at Ole Miss where they fake injuries constantly. pic.twitter.com/derLQcGHRy — Richard G. West (@RGW_News) April 24, 2023

Morgan Wallen gets criticized by disappointed fans

On social media, disappointed fans let the 29-year-old singer know they purchased more than a ticket to see him perform.

A Twitter user blasted Wallen and accused him of being too drunk to perform.

“So let me get this straight. Morgan Wallen gets s*** faced the night before his concert, has to have his stomach pumped, let’s 80000 people enter the stadium while knowing he can’t perform, let’s them buy liquor and merch to make a extra $ and then cancels 2 minutes before show?”

A Twitter user accused Morgan Wallen of getting drunk before the concert. Pic credit: @feverdreamliz/Twitter

Another concertgoer blasted the singer and said he should have canceled the show much earlier.

Morgan Wallen should have said earlier that he wasn’t going to sing! #MorganWallen pic.twitter.com/xmjHY0dqhj — Kelley Brown (@Augal92) April 24, 2023

A fan roasted the singer and shared a video of what appears to be Wallen rehearsing for the show.

Morgan Wallen clearly didn’t lose his voice. This was just hours before the venue opened. Lame excuse and a lame person pic.twitter.com/HL5nWbfjSF — Hunter Gray (@huntergray2013) April 24, 2023

Many took pleasure in Wallen’s fans being left disappointed due to some of his past controversies.

One tweeter said the canceled show was karma for supporting the singer.

If you’re a fan of Morgan Wallen after everything he’s done, you kind of deserve this. I’ve no sympathy for that stadium. https://t.co/eoh6bxyFOO — Jason Rector (@jasonrector) April 24, 2023

In 2021, a video surfaced of Wallen using a racial slur, which led to a surge in his album sales despite the backlash from his record label and radio. He was also arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in 2020.

Morgan Wallen releases a statement after canceling his show

In a statement released on his Instagram Story, the country singer said he tried “everything” he could to make it onstage after he began losing his voice after the first performance in Oxford.

He claimed he spent the day resting, spoke with a doctor, and performed vocal exercises to recover.

Morgan Wallen explains canceling his show minutes before he was set to take the stage. Pic credit: @morganwallen/Instagram

Wallen released his third album, One Thing at a Time, last month, and it went straight to number one on the US Billboard 200 with 501,000 album-equivalent units sold.

He began his tour in April to support the project. The album features 36 songs and garnered mixed reviews from critics.