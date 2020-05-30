Morgan Wallen arrest in Nashville led to meeting Kid Rock

Morgan Wallen was out having a good time last week when he ended up going to jail for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. The incident happened at Kid Rock’s bar, and it resulted in Wallen getting to hang out with the rock star.

In an interview with Bobby Bones, Wallen said that Kid Rock reached out to him after the arrest and invited him to hang out and get to know each other.

Morgan Wallen arrest

Morgan Wallen was out last Saturday night bar hopping with some friends in Nashville. They all ended up at Kid Rock’s Biog A** Honky Tink & Rock ‘N’ Roll Steakhouse.

Sign up for our newsletter!

That is where the arrest occurred.

According to Wallen, he and some old friends started horseplaying. He said it was all innocent and friendly, and they didn’t mean any harm. However, it was enough to get them thrown out, and the police called.

He released a statement after his release, apologizing to those at the bar that night.

“We didn’t mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected.”

The incident came at the same time that Morgan Wallen achieved his third number one country song with Chasin’ You. It was his third straight hit to top the country airplay charts, following Up Down and Whiskey Glasses.

Morgan Wallen meets Kid Rock

In the interview on The Bobby Bones Show, Morgan Wallen said that it scored him the invitation to meet Kid Rock for the first time.

“He asked me if I wanted to come hang out, cause I had never met him or anything, so we went over there and hung out,” Wallen said. He also said he apologized to the rocker and bar owner.

Wallen said he takes full responsibility because they got “a little bit rowdy and maybe even rambunctious at times.” He insisted that they are usually a lot more “fun-loving” when they are out drinking.

Rumors hit that Kid Rock himself bailed Wallen out of jail after the arrest, but the country singer said that is not true. Instead, Kid Rock contacted him the next night when he invited Wallen to hang out.

Wallen said that Kid Rock accepted his apology and said, “things happen.”

Wallens even shared a picture of him with Kid Rock and joked that you must need to get kicked out of his bar to get to meet the rock legend.