Morgan Wallen facing lawsuit after canceling concert over ‘lost voice’

Morgan Wallen is being sued for canceling a show just minutes before he was set to appear.

A fan named Brandi Burcham filed a class action lawsuit against the country singer “on behalf of herself and all other similarly situated” attendees who were at the pending concert at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, on Sunday.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Wallen claimed to have lost his voice, which led to his fans berating him on social media.

In addition, many didn’t believe that the singer was incapacitated, and unsubstantiated rumors swirled that he was too drunk to perform.

Burcham said in court documents, obtained by Page Six, that while the venue promised to refund the attendees, she had not yet been reimbursed when she filed the lawsuit.

In addition, Burcham’s lawsuit adds that no offer has been made to reimburse the concert goers for their expenses for transportation, accommodation, food, and merchandise purchased at the stadium.

Burcham is reportedly suing the country crooner for breach of contract and negligence. She also wants a trial by jury, according to the outlet.

Wallen previously performed at the stadium in Oxford on Saturday as part of his ongoing One Night at a Time World Tour and was supposed to take the stage again on Sunday.

The opening acts, which included Wildfire singer, Nate Smith, had already performed on the day, which hyped up the estimated 60,000 attendees, only to be left disappointed when the main act did not show up.

Wallen released a statement on his Instagram Story, writing that he felt “horrible” about the news.

The 29-year-old said that he was on “vocal rest,” which was ordered by a doctor, and he has to cancel his upcoming shows.

The Sand In My Boots singer added that it would be “unfair” to perform when he is not 100 percent and promised to do everything he can to speed up his healing process.

Morgan Wallen released a statement on Instagram. Pic credit: @morganwallen/Instagram

The statement reiterated a message shown on screen on Sunday, directing fans to go to the point of purchase to get refunds.

Morgan Wallen’s album One Thing at a Time stays at No.1 for the seventh week

Controversy never seems to slow down Wallen’s album sales, as his most recent effort, One Thing at a Time, remains at the top spot on the Billboard 200 for its seventh week.

The country star blocked Metallica from claiming the No. 1 spot with their latest album, 72 Seasons, which landed No. 2.

The 36-track album was released on March 3 and shifted 501,000 album-equivalent units in the first week.

Wallen previously sparked controversy when a video surfaced of him using a racial slur in February 2021.