Model and trainer Karen Pang has died in a snowmobiling accident

Fitness model Karen Pang sadly passed away last weekend. Pic credit: @misskarenpang/Instagram

Fitness model and three-time winner of the Canadian National Bikini Championship, Karen Pang, tragically passed away this weekend in a snowmobile accident.

It’s unclear where she was killed, but Pang was based in Vancouver.

News of a tragic accident emerged last night when her “best friend” and fellow health and fitness guru Whitney Johns announced Pang’s death on her Instagram account.

Karen Pang death occurred in snowmobile accident

In a lengthy tribute to her friend, Johns explained that Pang passed away on Saturday afternoon in a snowmobile accident. She didn’t reveal any details about the accident but said that Pang had “spent her last moments having a blast, laughing her face off and felt no pain in her last breath.”⁣

In the emotional post, Johns also wrote: ” I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to wrap my head around losing you. It doesn’t seem real. Watching you leave this earth is something I will never get over and there will forever be a hole in my heart without you here.”

She continued: “As a friend, you have shown up for me the way most people could only wish a best friend would. You showed up for a lot of people. You went out of your way for your friends and never faked the funk. You were a genuine soul.”

Johns further added: “And as her sister said, she is with her Granny and Mom in heaven now and will be so happy to see them.” she also said Pang is survived by her father, sister, brother, sister-in-law and nephews.

In her post, Johns also included a selection of photos and videos of herself and Pang.

Tributes poured in to social media after Karen Pang died

Members of the fitness and modelling communities have rushed to pay their respects.

Nutrition and fitness coach Katelyn Runck wrote in the comments section of John’s post: “We LOVE you Karen! ❤️ the strongest soul.” And Katie Chung Hua commented: ” Love you whit. Heaven gained an angel.”

Karen Pang had posted a picture of herself to Instagram at the start of the weekend with the words: “Smile is bright, but mind is dark. Just kidding. Have a great weekend!” Fans and fellow fitness models have since taken to the comments section to pay their respects.

Mexican model Yanet Garcia wrote: “Nooooooo!!!!! I’m in shock!!!!! I can’t believe!!!! I love you so much!!!! R.I.P.” And trainer Michie Peachie wrote: “Karen …❤️ thinking of you. Wes and i are in shock.”

On Twitter, one fan and exercise professional said they were “devastated to find out colleague, Karen Pang, has passed away.” They said, “she was always a professional and had a very kind heart. She even did my make-up for the Halloween themed half-marathon in LA.”

Devastated to find out colleague, Karen Pang, has passed away. We had the honor to work with her from 2014-2016 with the FMI conferences.



She was always a professional and had a very kind heart. She even did my make up for the Halloween themed half-marathon in LA.



R.I.P. Karen pic.twitter.com/zIvVT6Duhq — Sweat Is Free™ (@SweatIsFree) March 29, 2021

Sometimes nicknamed the fit queen of the North, Karen Pang was also crowned the first runner-up at the renowned Miss Bikini Universe Pageant. She was the spokesperson for a top nutrition company and featured in many special events surrounding fitness and body health.

Rest in peace, Karen Pang.

