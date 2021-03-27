Miley Cyrus sparks relapse concerns while she cozies up to Yungblud

Miley Cyrus may have fallen off the wagon as she’s spotted getting intimate with Yungblud. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Miley Cyrus appears to have turned back to alcohol during the pandemic after the singer was spotted drinking at West Hollywood hotspot Rainbow Bar and Grill on Thursday.

Cyrus, 27, was seen getting intimate with British pop-rocker Yungblud, 23 while knocking back shots followed by a Corona chaser. The pop sensation paid tribute to her alter-ego as she wore an old Hannah Montana shirt for her night out partying.

While gracing the cover of Rolling Stone in January, Miley revealed she was five weeks sober at the time, after falling off the wagon due to struggles with mental health and anxiety.

“Probably about halfway into 26, I got sober,” explained Cyrus “Then by 27, [November 2019] I was pretty much fully sober. Then, like a lot of people during the pandemic, I fell off. It was really a struggle. Mental health and anxiety and all that. I lost myself there, and now I’m back on five weeks.”

Despite this, a source who saw Cyrus at the bar confirmed to Page Six, “She was drinking.”

Are Miley Cyrus and Yungblud dating?

Cyrus and Yungblud – formally known as Dominic Richard Harrison – appeared extremely close throughout the night, as photos taken by the press showed the musician stroking her hair and resting his legs on her.

While the pair started out across the table from one another, they eventually gravitated toward each other and became inseparable for the rest of the night, as they talked by the fireplace for hours.

An eyewitness revealed to E! News that Miley was having a great time with her potential new beau and her friends.

“She was very happy and in her element. She was belting out songs at the table and full of life,” the witness revealed. “There was a vibe between them and they didn’t take their eyes off of each other. It definitely looked like something is going on between them.”

However, even though the pair couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other, a separate source close to Miley insisted that they were not serious.

“Miley and Yungblud were definitely flirting with each other, but they are not dating,” the source told E! “It was just a fun night out with friends, but there is definitely chemistry there.”

Miley Cyrus is ‘definitely going through a phase right now’

The source also claimed the star is “all about having fun right now”.

The insider revealed to E! News, “She has been writing a lot of music and has been getting inspiration from collaborating with her friends and being her true free-spirited self.”

Cyrus’ wild night out comes months after the star said she was five weeks sober. She also revealed it had been ‘years’ since she had done drugs.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Cyrus opened up about her past with drugs.

“[I] haven’t done drugs in years. Honestly, I never try to, again, be a fortune-teller. I try to not be naïve,” she said.

She added, “Things f***ing happen. But from sitting here with you right now, I would say it would have to be a cold day in hell for me to relapse on drugs.”