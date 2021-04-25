Mo3 death: Second suspect charged with murder of late rapper

Another suspect has been charged in connection with the shooting of late rapper Mo3. Pic credit: Mo3/Instagram

A second man has been indicted of murder in the death of Dallas rapper Mo3 last November. The rap artist, whose real name was Melvin Noble Jr., was shot dead after being pursued by another vehicle on I-35. The 28-year-old rapper was killed trying to escape on foot.

According to the Dallas Morning News, a grand jury indicted 28-year-old Devin Maurice Brown, Jr on Wednesday.

As previously reported, a 22-year-old man named Kewon White was charged with murder in February. White is allegedly the masked gunman that was seen in the police footage from the shooting of the Outside rapper. The images from the crime show a gunman with a rifle in broad daylight.

White was arrested in December after a witness provided police with information.

Devin Brown was arrested last year on November 19 at his residence at Oak Cliff — about a week after Mo3’s death. He was indicted on one count of a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Texas named Brown as a “known affiliate” of White but he was not charged in the death of Mo3 at the time of his arrest.

Both suspects remain in police custody.

Mo3’s first posthumous album released

Mo3 released his first posthumous album, Shottaz 4eva. The 12-song album was supported by hit single Outside and features appearances from Boosie, Kevin Gates, and many others. Following its release, Shottaz 4Eva reached number 36 on the US Billboard 200.

Mo3 was signed to Boosie’s Bad Azz Music imprint and they frequently collaborated on several musical projects. He reacted to the late rapper’s sudden death, tweeting, “I’m lost for words #tip my boy Mo3 see you when I get there.”

Boosie was shot in the leg last year in November after attending a memorial for Mo3.

Prior to the release of his album, Mo3’s family and team released a statement on his official Instagram page.

“Thank you for your continued support of Mo3 and his music. We miss his warm and fiercely loyal presence every day. He appreciated his fans more than anything and your love has sustained us through a dark time and helped keep his memory alive.”

The statement also reveals that the late rapper has more music recorded; therefore, fans should be on the look out for Mo3 releases after his first posthumous album release.

Mo3 is survived by his three children and musical contributions to Hip Hop.