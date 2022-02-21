Millie Bobby Brown put on a blonde Barbie wig, called boyfriend Jake Bongiovi ‘Ken’ while celebrating 18th birthday

Millie Bobby Brown embodied Barbie for her birthday celebrations with her boyfriend. Pic credit: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown rang in her birthday alongside her boyfriend, Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jacob Bongiovi, while the pair dressed up like Barbie and Ken.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi embodied Barbie and Ken to ring in her birthday

The Stranger Things and Enola Holmes actress wore a peroxide-blonde wig for her birthday snap.

She posed next to Jake, who rocked real, freshly dyed blonde hair.

The duo shared the Barbie and Ken-esque snap to Millie’s Instagram page with the caption “hey ken! 🎂” while giving a shout-out to her makeup, hair, and dress entourage.

Fellow celebs were in awe of the transformation and made sure to share their thoughts on the star’s comment section.

“Loves it 😍👸🏼” wrote socialite and freshly-married Paris Hilton, as Netflix and British actress Nadia Sawalha chimed in with “out of this world 😍” and “Happy birthday darling so sad we can’t be with you tonight !”

Natalia Bryant, daughter of Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant, added her voice to the fray, saying, “Happy Birthday @milliebobbybrown 🥳❤️‍🔥,”

Meanwhile Millie’s own boyfriend cutely wrote, “Ur rly pretty.”

Millie and Jake began dating sometime last year

The adorable couple went Instagram-official last summer when Jake posted a snap of the two hamming it up for the cameras in the front seats of a car, captioning the pic with “bff <3.”

Both Millie and Jake then confirmed their relationship after being spotted holding hands in New York City, as reported by Hollywood Life.

Since then, the two have shared snaps to their individual Instagram pages as they appear to be still riding high on their fledgling romance.

Millie currently continues to star as Eleven on the hit show Stranger Things

The pair make the work/relationship balance look easy as they both manage to keep their bond strong with in-person time despite busy schedules.

Millie continues to work as character Eleven on the hit show Stranger Things, which she has been doing since she was twelve years old, and Jake keeps up his attendance at Syracuse University in New York.

With seasons 1, 2, and 3 of Stranger Things out and remaining highly successful, fans have been patiently waiting for the arrival of long-overdue season 4, which found itself in a three-year-long delay largely due to pandemic complications.

After waiting so long for the next season, and watching as the entire cast grew up in real life during the hold-up, fans were undoubtedly pleased to hear that the next installment of the series is scheduled to be released this May.

Netflix recently announced that season 5 will be the last for the show and will likely come out within the next year to year and a half depending on how smoothly and quickly filming and production can be managed.