Millie Bobby Brown makes fun announcement after engagement

The newly engaged Millie Bobby Brown flashed her stunning engagement ring in a fun video making another announcement for her fans.

The 19-year-old just revealed that she is set to marry Jon Bon Jovi’s son, Jake Bongiovi, earlier this week.

The Stranger Things star shared a video on social media to reveal that she is launching a new coffee range through her beauty brand florence by mills.

This isn’t the first time the British actress has expanded her business venture.

Last year, Millie launched a clothing brand in partnership with About You and recently modeled outfits from the summer collection.

In the clip she shared on Instagram, the actress said launching a coffee brand has been “a dream.”

“If you know me, you know I can’t start my day without my morning coffee! I’m so excited that I can finally share Florence By Mills Coffee with you all!” she wrote in the caption, continuing:

“We have had so much fun creating and sampling the delicious coffee, and I can’t wait for you all to try the launch collection!”

The entrepreneur told her fans to join the mailing list and follow the florence by mills coffee brand page for exclusive offers.

Millie Bobby Brown announced her debut novel

Millie has a lot of ventures going on, from clothing, beauty, coffee, and also her debut novel.

She made this announcement a couple of weeks ago with an IG video.

Millie said her debut novel is titled Nineteen Steps and will be released on September 12, 2023.

She gave a synopsis of the upcoming book and said that it is about an 18-year-old named Nellie Morris who lives with her family in London during WW2.

Nellie’s life changes dramatically during an air raid. Millie showed a family photo in the video and said the novel is inspired by true events and her family history.

How Millie Bobby Brown amassed a $14 million fortune at 19

Millie, who became a star in her early teens due to her role as Eleven in the Netflix hit series Stranger Things, is estimated to be worth $14 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the British actress earned a huge payday for her role in the Enola Holmes movies on Netflix and also served as a producer.

She reportedly earned a $10 million flat fee for her role in Enola Holmes 2.

She has boosted her net worth with her business ventures with florence by mills which started as a beauty brand and has expanded into clothes and now coffee.