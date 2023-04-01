Millie Bobby Brown is excited about her new product drop with her popular beauty brand Florence by Mills.

The Stranger Things star looked gorgeous as she posed in a fluffy pink outfit for a promo.

She looked to her side in the photo as she posed with her hands together.

Her hair was styled straight with a middle part and accessorized the look with dangling earrings, a ring, and a bracelet.

Millie is promoting the new Florence by Mills eye candy shadow sticks to her fans.

The British actress wears many hats with her clean and vegan makeup brand and looked stunning in the modeling shoot.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills has a new eyeshadow.

Millie got her fans excited with the new launch of the Florence by Mills eye candy shadow.

“so excited for you all to get your hands on our new @florencebymills eye candy eyeshadow sticks! 💖 these shadows are sooo good and I can’t wait to see all the fun looks you create using them xx,” she wrote in the caption.

The 19–year-old superstar Florence by Mills in 2019. Millie’s clean skincare and beauty company offers skincare, makeup, hair, and numerous accessories.

Some of the bestselling products include the Clear The Way Clarifying Face Wash, Get Glossed Lip, and the Pout Party Coffee Lip Scrub.

The product launch wasn’t Millie’s only new drop for her fans as she continues to expand her Florence by Mills brand.

Millie Bobby Brown models new outfits from the About You collaboration

The Stranger Things actress has expanded her line of clothing after partnering with the company About You.

In October last year, Millie’s beauty brand premiered its first apparel collection with the online fashion retailer.

Millie and the brand announced the second Florence by Mills apparel collection with the retailer.

In the playful clip, the British star modeled the white and red flower pattern one-piece outfit from a variety of angles.

The clothes are available in Europe and are filled with stylish outfits for the summer.

Fans in Europe can get their hands on the collection, with Millie dropping an impressive promo in one of the outfits.

Millie looked incredibly stylish in another outfit from the collaboration.

“These plants don’t need sunshine when @milliebobbybrown’s standing right next to them,” the caption read.

The actor wore a padded orange top and matching miniskirt, which she paired with green heels for a colorful look.