Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to Jake Bongiovi

It appears that one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples is set to be married!

Millie Bobby Brown hopped onto her social media page recently to flash a stunning diamond ring as her boyfriend of just under two years, Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi reached around her for a hug.

The 19-year-old Enola Holmes and Stranger Things star shared the news in a subtle way as she posted a gorgeous black-and-white snap.

Millie beamed as she appeared to be mid-laugh while being squeezed from behind by Jake, who also grinned from ear to ear.

The actress’ attire was on point and perfect for an engagement snap as she went with a stunning, lacy top with wrist frills and beautiful patterning that covered every inch.

Sporting manicured nails, Millie made sure to pose so that her ring finger was visible as she gripped Jake’s arm.

Her hair was pulled back off her face, presumably culminating in a bun behind her head.

For Jake’s part, the 20-year-old actor looked dapper in a short-sleeved, button-down, linen shirt.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” Millie captioned the sweet pic.

Although Millie and Jake have yet to officially confirm that they are set to be married, Millie’s recent post left little doubt that the young couple is preparing to spend the rest of their lives together.

While the pair are on the younger side to be aiming toward marriage, it seems that they have had the support of Jake’s famous rocker dad for a while.

Jon Bon Jovi shares his thoughts about his son dating Millie Bobby Brown

As reported by Monsters and Critics last summer, a source close to the Bongiovi family shared their insight into exactly what Jon Bon Jovi thinks about Millie dating his son.

“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father, Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie, and so is his mom, Dorothea,” the insider said.

Hollywood Life was able to exclusively chat with the source, who explained that Jon and Dorothea “adore” Millie and know from their own story that young love can go the distance.

“A lot of people believe that Jake and Millie are just experiencing young puppy love and that it won’t last, but Jake’s parents know that it can last because they were the same ages as Jake and Millie when they started dating in 1980,” the insider shared, referencing Jon and Dorothea’s first meeting in high school.

Jake has reportedly also introduced Millie to the rest of his family, which includes his two brothers, Jesse and Romeo, and his sister Stephanie.

As Millie and Jake seem to have the backing of Jake’s family, the duo has not been shy about expressing their love for each other on Instagram.

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown enjoy a cuddle-filled vacation together

In December, the snuggly couple jetted off to warmer climates to enjoy beach time and scuba diving fun.

Sharing a three-part series to her IG page, Millie showed her and Jake pausing underwater to take a picture mid-dive.

Geared up with their oxygen tanks and mouth regulators, Millie and Jake looked happy as they posed in the blue ocean water with the backdrop of coral decorating the scenery below them.

In the next shot, Millie showed off her stunning bikini choice for the outing, going with a grass green two-piece patterned with tiny flower designs.

A waist belt clung to her middle for added flair as the actress gazed adoringly at Jake, who ran his fingers through his hair while rocking blue swim trunks and an open shirt.

As news of Millie and Jake’s engagement and wedding plans continue to unfold, fans are sure to be eager to hear more about the pair’s future together.