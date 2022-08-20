Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace reveals incredible physical transformation

Trace Cyrus at the T-Mobile launch event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace reveals his impressive physical transformation with before and after photos.

The 33-year-old got candid about mental health and why he gained weight. Trace Cyrus said he was “mentally destroyed” last year while sharing a photo of his previously bloated stomach.

The musician, who is the brother of Miley and Noah Cyrus, has been through some heartbreak recently.

He announced the end of his engagement to ex-fiancée Taylor Sanders in 2020, cryptically revealing he is single on Instagram.

He previously had a high-profile relationship with Brenda Song and the former couple was engaged in 2011 before the Metro Station guitarist called it off in June of the following year.

Six years after their split, he released a single about his relationship with The Social Network actress titled, Brenda.

Trace Cyrus shares motivational message with weight loss transformation photos

Cyrus shared a before and after of his impressive physical transformation in the last year.

“The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year. I was mentally destroyed & it really affected my physical health. The pic on the right is me now,” he wrote.

“Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F**k motivation. Stay dedicated!” the tweet concluded.

In the photo on the right, Cyrus wore just Calvin Klien underwear as he showed his ripped abs, next to a chubbier version of himself.

He documented his physical transformation all year, sharing shirtless gym snaps on his social media.

In May, Cyrus shared a short clip of his progress with the following caption: “Back fully focused on the gym. Going to really step it up over the next few months 💪🏼.”

The following month, Cyrus opted for an outdoor session and opened up running regularly as part of his workout regimen.

“It’s Friday! What’s everyone got going on this weekend?? It’s hot as hell here 🥵 but I’m going to force myself to go on a run 🏃 Been doing a lot more cardio and I’m actually starting to enjoy it 😂,” he wrote alongside a photo.

Trace Cyrus revealed his remedy for depression

Cyrus has been on a long health journey and spoke in more detail about his mental health in an Instagram post at the beginning of the year.

The 33-year-old opened up about how his workout regimen replaced his prescription drugs in a lengthy IG post.

“I got so desperate I went to a doctor and got a prescription for anxiety, depression, & ADHD & it made me feel a million times worse than I already did,” he wrote continuing:

“So I’m just in the process of learning how to fix myself with a healthy lifestyle. Lately, I’ve just been in the gym constantly because it seems to be the one thing I feel I can control.”

Last year Cyrus released an EP titled Killing the Pain and has been releasing music independently since 2017.