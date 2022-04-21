Noah Cyrus stuns in sheer dress without underwear

Noah Cyrus poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson



Noah Cyrus has braved a fully sheer look, and she went undies-free. The 22-year-old singer and sister to Miley Cyrus has been throwing curveballs galore this year, with 2022 already seeing her wipe her Instagram clean, bar one photo.

The July hitmaker is now filling the feed back up, and a new snap brought her in a gorgeous and classy look, despite it being sheer.

Noah Cyrus wows in a sheer dress

Posting ahead of the weekend, Noah wowed her six million+ fans while sharing an announcement for her I Burned LA Down TV debut. The brunette will be joining Jimmy Kimmel, and her shots came as a reminder of her career.

Posing amid warm red lighting, the podcast host opened, standing by a mic, already offering a peek at her outfit.

Noah opted for a long-sleeved red maxi dress, one formed of sheer and tulle-like fabrics, with various banded or embellished details.

The daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus stunned with her long hair down, also flaunting her trim waist and curves and showing hints of her toned legs. A total of five images were shared, with the Lonely singer writing: “I Burned LA Down” TV debut TONIGHT on @jimmykimmellive ❤️‍🔥 11:35/10:35c.”

Once little more than 29-year-old Miley’s little sister, Noah, is fast rising. In 2021, she was nominated for a Grammy, although sadly, she didn’t win. The singer has also opened up about her career and coming from a famous family.

In 2017, she told V Magazine: “Everyone is super creative in the family. My mom was a producer—she still is. She has a show coming out on Bravo. My brother Braison is one of the most talented guys I’ve ever met. He can pick up any instrument and learn it in like 10 minutes.” She added: “My brother Trace is in a band called Metro Station. My sister Brandi is in the new show with my mom on Bravo. Miley is so creative and so passionate about everything she does. It’s a really cool family to be in, I have to say.”

Noah Cyrus has famous celebs following her

Noah is also known for having several close celebrity friends, namely, singer Demi Lovato who has jumped to her defense amid trolling on Instagram. Also following Noah are model Hailey Bieber, actress Sydney Sweeney, plus model Amelia Hamlin.